¡Newcastle United ‘REPENSAR’ JAMES MADDISON como Everton quiere £ 60 MILLONES para Anthony Gordon!

Or get a few more quid , and get some World Class players.
Look what Arsenal have done with Man City cast offs.
Good show.
Isak needs to start ahead of Wilson ! And maxi needs to stay we wouldn’t replace him.
you woht get maddison leicster dont give way 60 milloin is the price ask cheles and man united
I rate him, he's a proper shithouse too, perfect for this side, top player in a few years
60 mil 25 at most for me and thts a push better players out there for tht price crazy
if we are gonna sell Maxi, we need to be looking at 40 – 50 million pound offers. If they don't come, then I'd rather keep him, and I don't rate the singing of Gordon because I think his singing isn't progress for the club inlibe with the trajectory that we are on at the moment
Do we really need to bring anybody in ???
About time you won something – 1955
I’d rather we get no one in than Gordon
I think it's clear Gordon has a very high ceiling with the right coaching and player mentality. But he's far from the finished article so I would be annoyed if we spent more than £20-25m on him. If you rocked up to Chelsea with £60m you could probably get 2-4 great players! Hudson Odoi/Pulisic/Ziyech etc
He’s only 21 and has pretty good stats… but 40-60m is too much a rip. But sure Eddie can mould the player
why do we need another winger its not like we dont create chances its someone to finish them off we need and as for Gordon I cant think of one player I would rather not have in the Prem
I really don't rate Gordon…Newcastle can do better than him…but as an Evertonian make an offer and I'll pick him up from his house and drive him up to Newcastle myself!…
No way Gordon is worth £60 million – anything above £25 million is way too much and almost ridiculous.
I'd love to see Maddison in an NUFC shirt. Maybe we can pull the deal forward to the Jan. window.
Outgoing players? I would bet on Fraser, Dummett and Gillespie to leave the club. Maybe also Ritchie and Manquillo.
As an evertonian I really dont see what you lot or Chelsea see in Anthony Gordon apart from pace he offers very little! Not hating on the lad at all just being honest. one things for sure though he would be better off away from our club at the moment!
I feel like a part of the decision to not start Maxi or Isak is probably is down to tactics. Grind teams down for 60-70 minutes and use our athleticism to our advantage, then bring on those two to exploit a tired team. I would think that works great against teams with poor squad depth since they can't substitute full/wingbacks like-for-like which is where the likes of Maxi excels.
I do feel like Isak is close to starting though, he seems like a flexible player and I think the competition is good for Wilson. Nothing better than having hungry strikers desperate to play.
Unsure about Gordon, but I have faith in the recruitment/management team!
5:09 Maxi is great when we’re attacking and on top in a game. However, I don’t think Eddie trusts him because he doesn’t do the hard graft off the ball defensively. It spoke volumes when he brought on Murphy against Chelsea instead of Maxi. Murphy isn’t as talented but works far harder than Maxi. If Maxi could work harder off the ball and press effectively (which he’s very capable of doing but doesn’t) then he would be an unreal player.
I hate the guy and 60 million they are having a laugh we should look elsewhere i think
Not sure why we want a winter when longstaff is a real weak link in our side. Need a CM who does more than just run around
Gordon is trash don’t want him.
Love the owners but I’m baffled at Gordon tbh. He’s not better than who we’ve got. The kid doesn’t score or get assists and what’s worse is his attitude. £60m is outrageous I don’t think I’ve ever not wanted to sign someone more tbh
Mark my words, he's the emperor's new clothes, his hype is down to a couple of pundits going over the top about him last season. His attitude is disgusting for a lad his age who has done nothing. He's scored 7 in 70 but the majority were fluked off target deflections.
That said Newcastle's not the only club fooled by him, that's why the price is what it is.
When an entire fanbase are pissed off he wasn't sold in the summer, you need to take notice.
Thank you. You explain the ins & outs of these things & make it understandable. I'm 1/2 a world away in Hobart Tasmania. A long way from the action, so thanks for you work.
Ide be very disapointed if we pay 60 mil for gordon
60mil hahaha
Everton fan… Wouldn't pay more than 10 million for Gordon. Terrible attitude, headless chicken, poor end product, sulky little brute. If you guys are offering 30 plus I'd snap your hand off.
gordon is a work ya ticket but then again so was barton… and he doesn't have a jail term midseason
Gordon it’s anywhere near issak so £60 million is madness he’s a 30-40 million max
My main concern is we need to replace Willock and Longstaff…..they waste far too many chances even if they are hard workers, they just suck!
Same can be said about big JL but see him going back in CDM when Maci comes on was perfect, that helps the Willock situation but that right side is an absolute must if we want to stay in the top 6 IMO.
Can we get Ziyech instead of Gordon ?
I am amazed that we haven't seen more of Maxi after his injury – surely he is a very valuable member of the squad and should be included in player rotation
Who can agree with me that longstaff and willock are the absolute worst.
The only problem I have with isak starting through the middle is he likes to drift out wide ALOT wich leaved us empty in the middle unless we have runners flying in the box for him to find
Thats the changes a would make too Joelinton back into the middle, Longstaff as far away as possible from the team imo and Maxi, Fraser or even Ritchie back on the left and Murphy absolutely having his contract cancelled him and Longstaff are the sungle worst footballers in this team imo i was really hoping we were going to shift them and replace them this window that was all a wanted.
It’s cause teams like Chelsea and Man Utd paying way over the odds for a player and causing inflation for premier league sides which is affecting us
Forget these English over hyped and over priced players. For them prices we could get Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. How we are not bidding for this man is crazy. I want us to get this player alongside Milan Skrinar. The more quality players we have the more of a chance we have to catapult ourselves to the top. Maybe a cheeky bid for Federico Chiesa? Lol
I hope this is Ashworth's master plan. We get no-one and utilise Maxi and Isak for rest of the season. None of the fanbase complain because it was no-one or Gordon. And we all breath a sigh of relief and wait til the Summer to go again in the transfer market.
I don’t like Ant Gordon. I don’t think he moves the needle for us.
Anthony Gordon is a wanker. That box is checked. Not one we want though.
The squad lacks offensive imagination and they're going to sell Maxi? Ridiculous.
Maddison amazing diver
£60 mill for Anthony Gordon?¿?
I think he would fit us very well, but he's currently not worth that kind of money.
He has done nothing this season and needs a lot of coaching.
Take him for £30-35 mill
is gordon even an upgrade on jacob murphy ? would rather see a cm and a striker
Isak in place of Willock
It’s a build…for the future
I know everyone excited about the present – I am too – but 40 mill seems fair – England International
Roob my man – you’ve presented with tempered expectations all season —- and I appreciate that about you
I believe Gordon is a great tactical fit and he’s young ——and yea he’s bastard, but he will be “our” bastard!
Buy him
Brendon
Nashville – Tennessee
Maddison and Gordon both cup tied so wouldn’t be able to pay them anyways