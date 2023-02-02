CONFERENCIA DE PRENSA: Jones sobre la semifinal del Newcastle United | Copa Carabao



El entrenador de Southampton, Nathan Jones, anticipa el partido de ida de Southampton de la semifinal de la Copa Carabao con Newcastle United. Suscríbete al canal oficial de YouTube de Southampton: para conocer las últimas noticias del club, visita nuestro sitio web oficial: ➡️ Síguenos en Twitter: ➡️ Síguenos en Facebook: ➡️ Síguenos en Instagram: ➡️ Síguenos en TikTok:

comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.

21 comentarios en “CONFERENCIA DE PRENSA: Jones sobre la semifinal del Newcastle United | Copa Carabao

  7. Grasshopper3438 Keith Durnford

    Why is there this obsession with calling him a "young" Manager (as at 3.28). He's almost 50! When did 50 become young?

  10. D C

    as a nufc fan it could go either way especially when you have a player like ward prowse who can score a free kick from a mile off, our defence is pretty solid though, all respect to the saints may the best team win! howeer i do not see you scoring unless its a free kick or pen

  13. ArmstrongEditZ

    I believe Saints can go to the final, I'm not dreaming… Maybe a little bit. But if the team brings determination and confidence to the field, it's possible. Lets go Saints🙌

    (if you need a Portuguese EE or ME I'm here for you guys💪)

  14. Ultimate Gold

    Bringing back Bednarek, Mr own goals, doesn’t solve our real problem and that is scoring goals. If SFC wants to make a real difference on the pitch, buy and play clinical attacking players.

Los comentarios están cerrados.