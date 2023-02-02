CONFERENCIA DE PRENSA: Jones sobre la semifinal del Newcastle United | Copa Carabao

El entrenador de Southampton, Nathan Jones, anticipa el partido de ida de Southampton de la semifinal de la Copa Carabao con Newcastle United. Suscríbete al canal oficial de YouTube de Southampton: para conocer las últimas noticias del club, visita nuestro sitio web oficial: ➡️ Síguenos en Twitter: ➡️ Síguenos en Facebook: ➡️ Síguenos en Instagram: ➡️ Síguenos en TikTok:
The popping on the mic is awful. Stick a pop filter on it 😫
A very good manager hopes he gets time to make his mark as a hatters fan i owe him life long support
He speaks well – but the Mic !!! Drives me Nuts…..
Fair play to him he’s actually trying Ik we’re loosing but he is doing something
I’m a Newcastle supporter, this guy speaks well. I expect to see him do good things. Respect
Southampton pretty much have to win this game because they wont win at st james' park
Why is there this obsession with calling him a "young" Manager (as at 3.28). He's almost 50! When did 50 become young?
Definitely growing on me! With the greatest of respect.
The best signing would be a new Microphone! Geez
as a nufc fan it could go either way especially when you have a player like ward prowse who can score a free kick from a mile off, our defence is pretty solid though, all respect to the saints may the best team win! howeer i do not see you scoring unless its a free kick or pen
Honestly I like listening to these press conferences
Announce the new striker.Need to spend
I believe Saints can go to the final, I'm not dreaming… Maybe a little bit. But if the team brings determination and confidence to the field, it's possible. Lets go Saints🙌
(if you need a Portuguese EE or ME I'm here for you guys💪)
Bringing back Bednarek, Mr own goals, doesn’t solve our real problem and that is scoring goals. If SFC wants to make a real difference on the pitch, buy and play clinical attacking players.
6-0 Saints & Che gets all six!
Anything can happen in these types of games. Form is irrelevant.
The team is rubbish. The only time you can win games is when you are relegated.
Shout Newcastle 3 games from euros
With the greatest of respect can that Yank from the Echo be banned from the pressers.
15 seconds in he says the line 🤣
With the greatest of respect can you stop saying with the greatest of respect…it's a very negative phase!!