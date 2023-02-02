Leicester City 0 Newcastle United 3 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

Lo mejor de la acción de la victoria por 3-0 del Newcastle United sobre el Leicester City en el King Power Stadium. ¡Chris Wood, Miguel Almirón y Joelinton anotaron para los Magpies cuando marcamos nuestro regreso al fútbol de la @premierleague con una victoria convincente! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
Saudi Pro League, giải đấu số 1 châu Á có gì: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qnog7ay2QyA&t=227s?sub_confirmation=1
I think Newcastle can win the Premier League on this season, i see that Pep Guardiola is in cooperation with Mikel Arteta to let Arsenal win the league, because in the past they're work together when Arteta get position as assistant coach from Manchester City (which mean they're sus coach for this competition), Newcastle is like "Dark Seahorse" that has big potential to win this league because optimize to get 3 point / trying to get great results on every matches unlike Pep Guardiola that try to defense Arsenal & get finish on 2nd position on Premier League
Year bck NCFC was fighting for relegation battle after take over by Saudi royals within top 2….. With same players and championship coach….
Hopefully we arsenal will beat you next Tuesday then from there newcastle to continue winning other matches
Newcastle united for life miggy and all Newcastle players are playing like a great team
🌹🇸🇦
Newcastle's commentator 🔥
Almiroooonnnn ndeee Añarakoooo 🤘🏽😍
Everyone tslks bout Almiron but nobody talks about how Joelinton turned from a bad striker to a phenomenal central midfielder.
Gowan miggy up the toon 🖤🤍
https://youtu.be/tS6xa1KZKo4
Almiron tactics just resemble Alvarez in the Argentinian squad
almiron to win the ballon d or
I am Chelsea fan, but now I am sometimes searching highlights of NUFC games. In this year your performance calling on me sympathy. Nice game, Nice comeback. Club with big history must to play like that. And my big RESPECT for smart transfer policy. If be honestly, after buying this club by Saudi I thought of my mind that NUFC will be second PSG. ✊️
Missing isak ..
Great! 😎
Olha titi bem empregados tu não qualidade para escolher jogadores sou pau mandado Olha Air joeliton jogando bola só porque ele nordestino não foi né titi e um tá titi titi kkkk
Eddie Howe.
Almiron so amazing..he played better than antony
You don't see it in this video but the build up play for the second goal is top quality
Hãy giữ vững phong độ nhé các chàng trai!
New club' klasmen 4 bigs
Where is grealish??
Man UTD need oil money too.
Leicester makin terpuruk aja
What a beauty to behold Newcastle play!!!!
Almiron is a bright future for Paraguay. rootin for y’all
My blood team ❤
This year is our year
If allah say
Golovin top
DAFOH: Falun Gong Practitioners are the Largest Group of Victims
Jessica Russo, board member for Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH), was another guest on the Rick Jensen talk show. She said the Western media has hardly covered this atrocity since it was exposed to the public in 2006. For example, after the recent death of Jiang Zemin, former leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) who launched the persecution against Falun Gong in 1999, few Western media talked about his involvement in the organ harvesting crime. “It's really a shame because this is the largest persecuted group in China,” she explained.
Numerous evidence has confirmed the existence of forced organ harvesting in China. Research in 2016 showed there were between 16,000 and 100,000 organ transplants in China per year. Even if the CCP claims that the organs came from executed prisoners, the numbers do not match because there were many more transplants than executed prisoners. While the number of transplants was increasing, the number of executed prisoners had actually decreased over time. In fact, Amnesty International estimated there are only about 1,700 prisoners being executed each year.
Another issue is voluntary organ donation. There was no organ donation system in China until 2013. Due to cultural reasons, the number of voluntary donations was very low, only about 0.2% in 2017, which could not explain the high supply of organs every year.
Furthermore, the number of organ transplants suddenly increased after the persecution of Falun Gong began in 1999. All these supported the fact that Falun Gong practitioners were the main victims of forced organ harvesting. This was also supported by the number of organ transplant centers in China. Before 1999, there were only 150 such centers. By 2006, there were 600 and the rate of growth was 300%. 20 Western pharmaceutical companies supplied medicines related to organ harvesting.
Jensen asked why there was not much pressure from the international community on the CCP to stop such a heinous crime. Russo said the West’s silence on this matter was largely driven by financial interests, as they had many investments in China. In fact, many Chinese surgeons received training in Western medical centers.
In this context, DAFOH has been working closely with elected officials to draft bills that could curb the crime of forced organ harvesting. Three bills are being discussed in the U.S. Congress and Senate. “We need to make sure that our government does not collude with china in the area of transplants. That is a major problem,” she added. “If we cut off our support for china's transplantation, there's no way they [the CCP officials] can continue [the crime].”
All content published on this website are copyrighted by Minghui.org. Minghui will produce compilations of its online content regularly and on special occasions.
A new power in english premier league
Joelinton, Schar, and Almiron, what did you do Eddie ? this is not the same guys from the start of the season 🤣
Grealish should make a very public apology
Almiron so inderrrated player….like a magic this season so terrible 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Raditya Dika gooollll
So happy for miggy❤🔥
Magpies all the way !!!!
Where is Alexander issack man
Miguel Almiron is answering Jack Grealish in the best way possible by letting his feet do the talking…..
Bruno Guimaraes should give more minutes for Brazil national team in the World Cup 🙌
My guys 🖤🤍🖤🤍