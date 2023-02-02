Newcastle Unidos 0 Leeds Unidos 0 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
From KSA
Good Luck NUFC👌🏻
Yalla The Magpies🇸🇦🤍💚🦅
🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🖤 🤍
Dirty joelinton should have been red carded for that slap.
🪐
Bruno is class
Even the Newcastle commentator is offended by how poorly Liam Cooper defends 😂😂
Willock is my unsung hero so far like.
RIP Pelé 🙏🏻
Fraud goat finally gone. Long life real goat messi. Congratulations for wc
Honestly Newcastle are looking scary, as an arsenal fan
Leeds just hacked their way to the draw,, the dirtiest team in the league by far. I think that's what caused Bruno and Tripps to lose their rags with some of them because the ref just ignored it.
Unlucky for Newcastle……at least we kept a clean sheet….even though Leeds never really attacked
Leeds are proper dirty, only tactic they had was to foul and waste time by any means, they going down back to the championship
Was always worried we would go into the game too complacent after leicester. Hopefully we are more up for arsenal am sure eddie will have them back at it 👍👍toon toon
Should've WON!!! That's all I'm gonna say.
Best thumbnail!
Well played. Just bad luck. Well done. Your fan from Chechnya 💪
Leeds should have scored!
The ref was terrible
Unlucky played well just couldn't finish, schar distribution from the back is excellent one if not the best in the league at those forward passes, good team performance
You can really see how much it means to the players. Especially joelinton when he misses. That anger. That passion. I love to see it
5:30 we got robbed where’s the penalty there. We should of had a penalty clearly tripped him up. But because it’s Newcastle they won’t. VAR is so useless in England
Any other day we win 4-0 happens to all teams, sure Man C had the same feeling yesterday, onward and upward. We will win again, SOON.
When is isak back. Wood plzz just go away not good enough at all so lazy
هناك رعونة عند المهاجمين هده فرص اهداف وهدا الفرق بين نيوكاستل وارسنال و سيتي
Maybe not having 2 minutes of pre-game ramble would actually allow us to get a replay of some of these highlights.
Newcastle is not good
Leeds wasted 10 minutes in the second half, but the referee added 4 minutes, and the Leeds players continued to waste time in added time. We need new guidelines to help combat time-wasting
We do need strengthening and the refs are starting the nonsense again
2 new strikers needed in jan wood is useless and wilson and isak injury prone
I think the lads are going to take their frustrations of yesterday out on Arsenal, Happy new year everyone. Pele never saw him play but from what I heard he made the number 10 when 10 was just a number, what a legend on and off the field, heart felt condolences to his family and the greater Brazil. From a Magpies supporter in South Africa
Guys panicking. Mate City drew with Everton. It happens.
Great Newcastle tifo
Please buy 2-3, attackers as soon as possible, if you want to stay in the top 4 (zone Champions League), buy Marcus Thuram and Goncalo Ramos, or Jonathan David, the rest of this season will be very difficult if you rely on this team, Maximin, Joelinton, Wood are enough as midfielder or as a substitute only
George Best was up there with the best ever players, in fact if he was serious about training he would have been untouchable.
This was always going to happen. We used to do the same without Leeds' success today.
⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
Wout Faes has scored more goals this season than Chris Wood
Jugadorazo Miguel Almiron 🇵🇾👏🏻
Eddie howe likes longstaff too much. I don't get, willock is much better in offensive play specially chasing a goal. But somehow takes willock off 😞🤔
3 points down the drain