Newcastle Unidos 0 Leeds Unidos 0 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA



  11. manakara

    Leeds just hacked their way to the draw,, the dirtiest team in the league by far. I think that's what caused Bruno and Tripps to lose their rags with some of them because the ref just ignored it.

  13. Peter Walton

    Leeds are proper dirty, only tactic they had was to foul and waste time by any means, they going down back to the championship

  14. Kevin Holtom

    Was always worried we would go into the game too complacent after leicester. Hopefully we are more up for arsenal am sure eddie will have them back at it 👍👍toon toon

  20. barry crosby

    Unlucky played well just couldn't finish, schar distribution from the back is excellent one if not the best in the league at those forward passes, good team performance

  21. Liam Corby

    You can really see how much it means to the players. Especially joelinton when he misses. That anger. That passion. I love to see it

  22. Kieran

    5:30 we got robbed where’s the penalty there. We should of had a penalty clearly tripped him up. But because it’s Newcastle they won’t. VAR is so useless in England

  23. Jim Fell

    Any other day we win 4-0 happens to all teams, sure Man C had the same feeling yesterday, onward and upward. We will win again, SOON.

  25. Atavisme Wood

    هناك رعونة عند المهاجمين هده فرص اهداف وهدا الفرق بين نيوكاستل وارسنال و سيتي

  28. A S

    Leeds wasted 10 minutes in the second half, but the referee added 4 minutes, and the Leeds players continued to waste time in added time. We need new guidelines to help combat time-wasting

  31. MPR

    I think the lads are going to take their frustrations of yesterday out on Arsenal, Happy new year everyone. Pele never saw him play but from what I heard he made the number 10 when 10 was just a number, what a legend on and off the field, heart felt condolences to his family and the greater Brazil. From a Magpies supporter in South Africa

  34. Delta keesei

    Please buy 2-3, attackers as soon as possible, if you want to stay in the top 4 (zone Champions League), buy Marcus Thuram and Goncalo Ramos, or Jonathan David, the rest of this season will be very difficult if you rely on this team, Maximin, Joelinton, Wood are enough as midfielder or as a substitute only

  35. speed demon955

    George Best was up there with the best ever players, in fact if he was serious about training he would have been untouchable.

  40. Sami Zakariya

    Eddie howe likes longstaff too much. I don't get, willock is much better in offensive play specially chasing a goal. But somehow takes willock off 😞🤔

