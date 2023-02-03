CÁMARA DE PARTIDO 🎥 Newcastle United 1 Fulham 0 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League | Detrás de escena



Nuestro ángulo único de la victoria por 1-0 del Newcastle United sobre el Fulham en St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.

47 comentarios en “CÁMARA DE PARTIDO 🎥 Newcastle United 1 Fulham 0 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League | Detrás de escena

  3. Michael Francis

    Sven Botman looked like a really quiet guy when he first came. He’s come right out his shell, lethal player and you can see he’s loving it.

  4. Emiliano Espinosa

    I am from mexico, but i really want that you can go to the champions league. You deserve it. All good luck from here

  8. Sean Mc Closkey

    Irish man 52 had all but gave up on us winning a trophy but I really do believe we are on to something big . The 1st will be the hardest but I think we can do it soon. Eddie could do for us what Fregie did for Man U. I'd take that. Keep the good times coming lads. 👏👏👏👏

  25. Eddie Lawless

    Exciting times lads. We're still 50/1 odds to win the league, get those bets in while the odds are awesome… Arsenal may stumble, and we have an outside chance of winning the entire shebang. Those 50/1 odds will keep dropping as long as we keep winning, so now is the time to have a punt. "We are the Geordies….. the Geordie boot boys….. and we are mental… and we are mad…."

  27. Carla Stoker

    that’s me at 10:53, the girl, with my dad on the far right and our mates. nothing beats the feeling of going to Newcastle games at the moment, i couldn’t be prouder to be a Newcastle fan ❤️

  31. Alan Pathomkan Phuphalee

    Thank you for filming footage like this from a fan perspective. Fantastic atmosphere at St. James Park!

  38. Karl Schneider

    I'm one of probably 8 Newcastle supporters in Boston, Ma and I'm surrounded by ManUre and Scouse supporters who've been giving me no end of grief for far too long! Now it's my turn to give them shite!

  40. Gig McSweeney

    Lucky to face Fulham after they only had two days rest between matches, not to mention keeping all eleven players on the pitch when Dan Burn should've been sent off.

Los comentarios están cerrados.