Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United | Momentos clave | Tercera Ronda | Copa FA de los Emiratos 2022-23



Momentos clave de la eliminatoria de tercera ronda del Sheffield Wednesday con el Newcastle United en la Emirates FA Cup. ¡Siga a @EmiratesFACup en Twitter para conocer los momentos destacados del juego y las actualizaciones de los partidos! Suscríbete: para obtener más información sobre la FA Cup, visita: La FA Cup en Facebook: La FA Cup en Instagram: La FA Cup en Tiktok:

En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.

50 comentarios en “Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United | Momentos clave | Tercera Ronda | Copa FA de los Emiratos 2022-23

  7. Dave Elliott

    Congratulations Sheff Weds, fully deserved, first goal was offside but the way VAR has been with Newcastle they would of found a way to give it, lovely worked secon goal like last year's result it will prove to be a blessing as those Ashley era players like Lewis, Murphy and Lacelles are barely Championships quality and will be got rid of soon. We don't have the squad to attack on 3 fronts so for now lets get through to the Carabou Cup semis and keep attacking a top 4 spot. That has to be top priority atm as a UCL place will give us even more clout to bring in better players. Best of luck to Sheff Weds for promotion as a club like this really should be in the Prem anyway

  10. DJONATEK

    Only positive here is that Newcastle Falcons have identified Chris Woods as priority signing after his kicking abilities. He is excellent at rugby.hes potentially the next Jonny Wilkinson.

  14. Ian Moore

    i thought the owls first was suspect for offside BUT the mags response at 2 down was def offside… so balance restored. well done Sheff Wed.

  18. dlaldlaldla nutsntnstn

    That first goal is so offside its hilarious but you're all giving Sheffield a pat on the back? I get congratulating the underdog but have a bit of self respect

  19. Travis Hall

    Congrats to Sheffield Wednesday for simply playing better than us. Our final 3rd and squad depth are severely lacking and we need to bring in better players ASAP

  21. jay Aych are

    Fair play to Sheffield even with the lucky offside on 1st goal.

    Toon showed the re build is still very much work in progress. have decent first team but the best of the rest showed they don’t have the quality .

    So many buttered chances in front of goal from newcastle players

  24. Nick Gower

    Typical Newcastle United. Their record against lower league opposition is laughable. The fa cup was the thing they could win this season. Poor display, disrespecting the competition. Congratulations to Sheffield Wednesday

  36. david chamberlain

    Chris Wood 🤔 weak link in Newcastle's quest for top 4 👍👍👍👍.get rid of championship quality player and replace.⚽👍👍👍👍

  41. Burnaard NUFC

    The first goal and Bruno's both looked offside to me. Well done Sheff Wed, always had a soft spot for the Owls since the day's of Waddle 🦉

  43. Les Wainwright

    Wednesday were the better team & deserved to win, a great performance & look set for promotion if they can keep playing like this

  46. roy theboy

    Spurs fan, great win for Weds hope we don't draw them. I was surprised the highlights didn't show the appalling miss from Chris Woods near the end which was a shocker for a so called premiership striker!

Los comentarios están cerrados.