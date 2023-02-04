El increíble ascenso del Newcastle United

Obtenga la historia interna sobre cómo Newcastle United se ha transformado de contendientes de la mitad de la tabla a los 4 principales contendientes en la Premier League. Liderados por el mánager Eddie Howe y los jugadores clave Kiran Trippier y Miguel Almiron, los Magpies han asombrado a fanáticos y expertos por igual con su ascenso imparable. Mire ahora para obtener más información sobre su increíble transformación. Únase a Patreon y obtenga acceso a MÁS fútbol (o fútbol o como prefiera llamarlo): Lea el boletín substack: Únase a Discord: #newcastleunited #nufc
Please bring Psg Haqimi and Ziyech
money has nothing to do with this success. It all begins on Oak Island with the Newcastle baseball cap man who found a bit of wood in borehole 89 episode 10 Series 64
Have been getting into premier league soccer more and more after the World Cup. Used to watch when Newcastle got relegated in 2016 & when Arsenal wasn’t good. This is fun to hear the attack style, the players style. Thanks Subbed and liked.
ronaldo's friend said it: saudi's know how to make a deal and succeed
I honestly have no problem with the Newcastle takeover they are a big cultured club unlike City, remember that Alan Pardew Newcastle With Cisse and Sissoko tearing defenses that almost qualified for Champions league.
Stunned everyone by being smashed by league one Sheffield Wednesday and knocked out the FA Cup.
Sugar daddies from saudi arabia is all it takes. Look at man shitty. Idg whats so unbelievable with middle eastern sugar daddies buying the game. They could sign anyone. They could afford everyone
Love miggy but i feel it's just his form is why you're highlighting him. Joelinton has fully transformed into a new player since eddie arrived and should have been the highlight. Thankfully he's not an unsung hero at the toon because most players have their own songs. Lets hope we bring in some decent players this window.
The most unusual disproportionate stadium ever. Surely this is a work on.
Money's making even Newcastle ok.
I’m a new to soccer (Canadian), and decided I would support Newcastle last year. I feel like I’ve jumped on the bandwagon lol.
Trippier isn’t French….
The ranting petulant national football press have been a disgrace. Even now they attack Newcastle, fans and even the City for God's sake. Where they look the other way for certain clubs They looked the other way when Saudis were major sponsors of Man U, and they expected them to take over and have been throwing tantrums ever since they took over Newcastle – but they attacked Newcastle for 2 decades at least prior they gloried in the mess Ashley and his managers were making and loved rubbing it in constantly. Ive never been able to understand the bile spite and hate against a team who had been kept DOWN by incompetence and unwillingness to invest – the one short period it did was the Shearer years, so close. Then the Ashley years. The celebrating when Newcastle went down….have you ever seen that happen to the same extremes ? The dumber of rival fans acted like sock puppets for the press, like Villa fans, who then created a totally unnecerssary antagonism between the clubs that has NOT gone away nor likely to. DIRECTLY influenced by national press
Then these journalists screamed with delight when Klopp said we had a different "ceiling" – we have the exact same ceiling. FFP. (He's currently throwing another tantrum after Brentford. Apparently teams no longer make it easy for them and thats somehow "unfair" (And Liverpool fans doing themselves no favours in ranting the same drivel themselves)
Newcastle fans have taken a disgraceful amount of attackls orchastraed by these same London/Manchester writers. There isn't a week goes by when Liverpool's rag rants against Newcastle and Saudis (Yet same writers were praising and sucking up to Qataris, and not mentioning how their stadiums were built and how they're any different from Saudis – ah but they were getting lots of (ahem) "hospitalities"….) the fans are responding more than enthusiastically and the Saudis have been fantastic owners. The model of good managers and respectfuyl and getting it back from the fans have absolutely infuriated the "journalists" who had tried everything including stories they have invented to try to sabotage the club's progress. But rival fans – the ones who aren't dumb and can think for themselves that is – are coming around.
Finally, sorry about the rant. The likes of Holt, Liuew, and Delaney and the rests spiteful attacks get ignored by most Newcastle fans, and maybe I should too
It’s called FOOTBALL ! Can’t wait for Arsenal – Newcastle game. Two rising teams
Newcastle is just taking back what was there’s before Mike Ashley came along
Nice video. Need to include the likes of Bruno, Botman, Joelinton and Pope in there.
A solid defense means we've conceded the fewest goals in the EPL this season. Midfield is quality, with Bruno & Joelinton bossing it. And Miggy has been on fire this season – wait until we have Isak & Wilson back fit, and ASM firing.
Newcastle are back.
Can you please make a video on why Fulham are doing so (relatively) well this season?
rather shallow analysis of the team and tactics. does even know who the team captain is
lascelles is the club captain but when lascelles isnt on the pitch trippier is the team day captain
Thx for this vid from The magpies
Almost unbelievable, as if they haven’t just spent nearly £250m
Worth mentioning that Bruno is a monster and definitely a game chat that will take the team even further.
yo man good video but keiren trippier isnt our captain, its jamaal lascelle
NUFC also have crazy passion and support – far more than any of the big 6 which are largely plastic/tourist. They have so much momentum and goodwill as a fanbase atm, plus no european competition either. Top 4 very much a possibility
A little bit of money didn’t hurt did it boy’s…good luck to you great supporter’s from the ex ⚒☘️
Excellent vid! Small point: it's pronounced Trip-e-ur, not trip-e-ay. Although it looks French, it isn't.
I wouldn't say slow and steady rise. It's been quite quick and dramatic. Took a few months for Eddie to get the players fit (Bruce gave them days off and no training) and from January 2022 they have just gone up gear after gear.
I used to be annoyed when we lost a game as ahh shit that's pressure to relegation, where as now I haven't been annoyed in months.
No one wants to be sold or leave they are all actually playing for their careers.. they want to reach the mountain top
They got that sweet nation state money.
As a die hard Fulham fan from NY, all I want is Newcastle, Fulham, and Sunderland playing in the Prem consistently