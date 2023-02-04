NEWCASTLE UNITED VS FULHAM | VIGILANCIA EN DIRECTO

Después de jugar partidos de la Copa FA y la Copa carabao recientemente, el Newcastle United vuelve a la acción de la Premier League cuando se enfrente al Fulham en St James’ Park. Newcastle querrá mantener el impulso y mantener el ritmo para terminar entre los cuatro primeros, mientras que los visitantes llegan al juego en gran forma y actualmente ocupan el sexto lugar bajo la dirección del entrenador Marco Silva. Dos equipos muy atacantes que se enfrentan cara a cara, así que únete a Billy mientras te trae las noticias del equipo seguidas de un comentario completo del juego. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: The Toon Review se enorgullece de colaborar con el canal de YouTube de Loaded Mag NUFC. Puedes suscribirte aquí mismo: @loadedmagnufc Si aprecias el canal y lo que hacemos, puedes donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol femenino U8 de Cramlington United para la temporada 2022-23. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #LIVEWATCHALONG #THETOONREVIEW Ahora tenemos un servidor Discord en el que puede registrarse aquí: Twitter: @thetoonreview Facebook: Instagram: thetoonreview Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
Fulham have improved a lot
Burn was a penalty and probably red card,second one not a chance,glad Mitro slipped,got lucky,should have been ahead by at least 2 goals
Yeah I remember that howsie lad with the quality kicker's
Bruno will cum back on if Eddie Howe's kicked him in the knacker's that's my best attempt at spelling them nice shoes I used to wear at school them good one's that only the quality kids used to wear.and the best wore the red boots.eh miffy lol
Can I just say hello to the poolie mag that's in the house I like House's but I like poolie belle Vue steps better.one day we will go to a home or away game together.if you think you know who I am you just won a prize of supporting the best club in the world.toon army….????????????????
Willock and Wilson had great chances,Longstaff and Bruno should have had assists
Highlights:
1:58:44 Mitrovic’s penalty double hit (0-0)
2:18:31 Isak’s goal (1-0 Newcastle)
FT: Newcastle 1-0 Fulham
Great win for Newcastle! Well played Fulham! 👏
Roy Hattersley line was hilarious
The first penalty was a penalty never mind the one VAR looked at
Champions find a way! 😍😍😍
Good teams find a way 👏 1 nil the toon
Billy smashed it with the celebration, Isak's goal was perfect 👌🏿
What a win lads, showed character. Lucky at times but unlucky at times too. We are due a bucket of goals soon. Well done Billy, HWTL
We was unbelievable at the back, very sloppy in midfield, horrendous up front in the first half and 25 minutes in the second half, thank Fk Isak came on and snatch all 3 points.
Longstaff nearly cost us he's definitely not good enough.
Bloody brilliant!!!! 🖤🤍