TOON EN ENTRENAMIENTO | Preparándonos para Palacio



Los jugadores del Newcastle United entrenando el jueves antes del viaje a Selhurst Park para enfrentarse al Crystal Palace el fin de semana.

  3. Andrean Hendy

    Bad decision for newcastle selling Chris wood and they Big chance vs crystal palace is all from the aerial duel header. Isak is not good for that, and Wilson doesnt have the Ivan toney header. Why?

  4. Илья И

    Apple is rubbish. antifootball. they don’t score themselves and don’t give to others. Football is not about England. boring, dull ball rolling. football is about goals. It is from behind his heads that they look.

  13. eightace2000able

    What utter nonsense have I just watched here? Doesn't Eddie Howe know yet you just need to throw a ball up in the air, shout "PLAY!" & then give everyone the rest of the week off so he can prat about in Cheshire? Apparently that works better than anything. He's wasting everyone's time with all this "training" business …. 🤦‍♂️

  17. Senna 1993

    Loving all the smiling faces here💪🏼🖤🤍. Good on ya lad’s your doing a great job for the Toon fans now. Respect both ways. Good luck against Palace 👍🏆⚪️⚫️

  20. John2503

    Love to see some proper progress pictures of the training ground and when complete some nice inside footage. Things fans never get to see

