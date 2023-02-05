Newcastle-Fulham 1-0 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League | La racha invicta termina en Tyneside v In Form Newcastle

Eche un vistazo a los mejores momentos cuando el Fulham se enfrentó al Newcastle United en busca de mantener viva su racha ganadora. ¡Disfruta de los mejores momentos de los partidos, entrevistas con jugadores, entrenamientos y contenido tras bambalinas para acercarte a jugadores como Aleksandar Mitrović, Andreas Pereira, João Palhinha, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson y muchos más! No te pierdas ni una carga: suscríbete ahora al club de fútbol profesional más antiguo de Londres. ► . ¡Síganos! 👇🏼 Facebook: Twitter: Instagram: TikTok: #Fulham #FFC #Highlights
Don't be ungrateful, Mitro is one of the main reasons why Fulham is where it is. Be grateful and support your player and give him faith!
Disappointmeant performed by fulham.
Mitrovitc &%$#@
C'est de l'injustice tout les arbitres ont été coupable, fifa doit prendre une sanction contre eux.
not long ago I started watching your games, I'm surprised you have very strong and aggressive football, a lot of attacks, you are all ahead and you have a 100% chance to fight for the league, keep it up Fulham💪🏼
It's the shame but I think we deserved to lose. Still never a bad result to lose away from home to a team in the top 4.
the most unbiased commentators in the prem
Can someone pls explain why Mitrovic's penalty was disallowed?
Fulham played well. Good luck for the rest of the season
these commentators are so annoying, just repeated it's a penalty half a dozen times
сколько зарлатили?!
For the funs who is asking why the penality goal is not allowed? Penalties you kick the ball one's and try to score it, you don't dribble it
why is penalty dont valid?
Although Newcastle had more chances, they did not make them count, the referee had a bad day, he gave a foul when clearly the Newcastle player dived, and he booked the player for saying so, then a clear penalty not given, then a non-penalty given, Wilson churning up the penalty spot like some kind of latin American player, Newcastle doing a Chelsea right now……. bought by bent money from a dodgy regime….. and the fans just ignore the morals argument for the sake of success……. Geordies have sold their souls for the Saudi Dollars!!
That penalty was clear goal 🙄
Burn needs to watch out man. That guy could cost us the game with silly fouls like that. Thank you Fulham for smashing Chelsea. Please do the same against Spurs and Arsenal.
Now they have proved that they are title contenders
It’s time to nominate another penalty taker….
In my mind ITS Newcastle 1 vs 1 Fulham
As a Fulham fan, I'd say Newcastle deserved to win..they've been the better side..but we were not bad either..It's just we've failed to win it when we were presented with the best opportunity..but hey, that's football..we were 2nd best but could've capitalised the chance given and conceded at the very last moment..so there's no point on dwelling on it..face it we were 2nd best..let's go again next time..but I don't know y but I always felt nervous when mitro takes penalty kicks..somehow he missed a few penalty kicks before in bizarre fashion..not fancying mitro on penalty kicks..
I can't believe, Kurzawa is too slow, can't move the ball forward, can't cross, can't keep possession, can't defend, can't win header, can't do anything, easily injured, he can't even speak English properly.
Return him to PSG immediately, he deserves to rot on their bench. Get a new LB from u-21 or recall bryan back to the club, we can't rely only on Jedi
No Manor No Party