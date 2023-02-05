Por qué Chris Wood to Forest por £ 15 millones tiene mucho sentido para Newcastle, pero Eddie Howe tiene una advertencia

Craig Hope, del Daily Mail, le trae las últimas noticias del Newcastle United con Chris Wood en su camino a Nottingham Forest en un movimiento de préstamo con una obligación de compra de £ 15 millones. Haga clic en el enlace aquí para ver las citas completas de Eddie Howe de la conferencia de prensa del viernes, en la que envió una advertencia a los propietarios del club.
Forest have not payed 15 million though Wood will not score 5 goals never mind 10
I will never doubt you again. I thought u had lost your marbles when u said that Bruno might be in the squad today but you were 100% correct.
Nottingham forest fan here sir, hopefully Chris wood can do something for forest, it just makes me think' if Kris was a top player? He Can't even get into the Newcastle in a sense he is third in line with two other Before him.
Chris wood gone why the niceties 😮
You say Wood has played all but one of our games this season , and that we need him.
We didn't need HIM, we just needed SOMEBODY, and he was all we had. If we'd not had him we would have put someone else in and from a goals return point of view, it might have been better.
He played the games he played because either Wilson or Isak were injured, or as risk management for Wilson.
I also really don't think that PIF will be insisting that we move Wood on just for 15 million and a salary. They've got somebody else ready to come in. Someone who might be able to help us along for that strong league (European) or cup finish
Wood has done a job. He helped keep us up. How you interpret that is up to you, but I would suggest you look at the goals and assists he got and then look elsewhere.
Good luck to him. I hope Forest play more to his strengths than we did
Regarding Chris W, great decision by NUFC ✅✅
Shelvey to Boro ?
Wood effectively cost £7.5m + wages (£25m – £2.5m – £15m) to help keep us up and then score some useful goals this season.
Much like Darryl Murphy, he served his purpose.
I think it would make a lot more sense for the obligation to buy to be triggered by Forest’s survival rather than a number of appearances. Otherwise Forest could just refuse to play him for his final match and avoid the buy all together, leaving Newcastle scrambling for a solid bencher and have to sell him in the summer
I have nothing but praise and respect for Wood.. he came at a time when we needed him and did the job he was signed for, unfortunately he isn’t what we need for the future. Wishing him every success, just not when we play them
Great video Craig, but please get Isak's name right as you are in a privileged position there. It's pronounced Ee-sack 🙂
Makes zero sense unless we have a replacement…which I suspect they must have. A promising youngster I hope
The way player contracts are amortised nowadays this will be a breakeven deal.
Chris Wood was vital as he took the goal power away from a competitor whom Newcastle were fighting against for avoidance of relegation.
deal is 15 with a loan fee welded on i think,
any idea what the loan fee is
The Wood deal seems sensible and I wish him the best. He came to us at a critical time and played a part in the miracle escape from relegation.I hope we never forget that.
Does FFP not count for Forest ? Haha they seem to have more money than the Rothschilds 🤪🤪
I'll be amazed if we don't sign a striker and midfielder.
good. he,s absolute shite.
It was really refreshing to hear Eddie's thoughts on this transfer. Chris came in to do a job last season when we were fighting relegation and he was bought with the sole purpose of being the target man for the team to focus on. Now we're in a different position, playing a different style football where a player like Wood maybe doesn't thrive. A great bit of business IF we can another player in. Isak and Wilson are top class but worrying about their game time with injuries. Be interesting to see what transpires in the next couple of weeks! Thanks again Craig!
Craig, any truth in Shelvey having talks with Besiktas?
It only makes sense if he is replaced with an upgrade.
I hope they don't let him go and not replace him before the window shuts because that would err into the territory of Ashley stupidity!
James Milner made sense but we all know what happened there!
Anything on Milinkovic Savic? That would be a great signing
Would be nice if we can somehow loan Brereton Diaz from Blackburn
All the best Wood. When you play us, then get lost in the trees!
Mitro for Wood?
Diaby? Gordon?
Defo looks like Gordon is on way
Need to bring in someone , I’d have been happy to sign no one this window as long as no one went out but wood going leaves us short now as well as being short in the midfield area .. just puzzles me that after 23 years of being in the lower leagues forest can give out these bumper contracts as well as spend big .. Chelsea the same when Eddie constantly says FFP
Just missed out on Trossard.Another one slips the net.I hope they have some certainties in the wings because we will start losing ground when we should be pushing to improve.
Diaby is the one I'm expecting now, he also would fit our wage structure perfectly. The cost shouldn't be a problem for pif in my opinion. 😏
I think Wood came into a side that was still in transition from a long-ball team to a team that could play the ball up through opponents in a higher quality fashion and I think that is why we needed Wood more than ever and it worked great in the interim. He doesn't quite fit the play style now and its not his fault, i'm happy to see him go out and hopefully get some good game time
Best news I've heard all window.
Need to get someone in ASAP with Wilson and Isak injury record. At least Wood was available for majority of games
Franca bid gone in?
I be happy if Maddison came in to take Wood spot in the side, but just hoping the club has a replacement of better quality in mind to push the team forwards.
And personally I believe this is a fantastic opportunity for Chris Wood.
Awesome deal