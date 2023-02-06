😮 TOON TIENE UN PIE EN LA FINAL?! | Resumen de la Copa Carabao de Southampton vs Newcastle United

Lo más destacado del partido de ida de la semifinal de la Copa Carabao entre Southampton y Newcastle United en St Mary’s. ¡Suscríbete al canal para ver más de los mejores videos oficiales de EFL!
Final: MU vs NU
And a day later Joelinton got a 29k fine and suspended liscense for drunk driving lol
Another clean sheet for pope but still won’t be englands number one cause he doesn’t play 60 yard pin point passes😂
It should be a goal for Southampton. It is not a foul.
Impressif 🤍🖤🤍🖤
Chance for Newcastle to start the new era by winning the 2022-23 Carabao cup despite they will face such a tough challenge from Man United in the final but they are totally capable of beating anyone left in the competition either Man U or Forest
Ward Prowse must go in Newcastle , would be great Middlefield 😎
Line Up
Southampton
G. Bazunu 31 (GK)
K. Walker-Peters 2
Lyanco 4
D. Caleta-Car 6
M. Salisu 22
C. Alcaraz 26
I. Diallo 27
M. Djenepo 19
J. Ward-Prowse 8
M. Orsic 11
S. Mara 18
Newcastle
N. Pope 22 (GK)
K. Trippier 2
F. Schar 5
S. Botman 4
D. Burn 33
S. Longstaff 36
B. Guimaraes 39
J. Willock 28
M. Almiron 24
C. Wilson 9
Joelinton 7
saints shouldve been down to 9 men dirty poor team
Newcastle are like an old school Italian team that will not be beaten
Var is a joke. Adam Armstrong couldn't of possibly moved his hand out the way. I'd utterly understand if it was a deliberate handball but it clearly wasn't. The Ball was going in regardless of where the ball hit. All theses videos of Newcastle fans acting like they have already done it when it's only half time in the tie is stupid too not to mention the pure arrogance of Jacob Murphy waving. Hope we go to St James park and actually turn them over now. Banana skin in the making. Ps Che Adams should be doing better when clean though. UP THE SAINTS 🟥⬜🟥⬜🟥
Finally Isak!
Actually it can be 1-1
Saint-Maxime is a beast
Well done Newcastle only 1 game away from Wembley HTL
Rashford celebration
Man United will champion EFL this year
Why were the two goals disallowed?!?
Tolong dikasih Komentator pertandingan 🙏
Y was d gaol canceld
Hampton robbed
Isak 🙂👍
ISAK🔥🔥🔥
Newcastle will win the EFL this year
Two👅
