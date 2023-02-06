Arsenal 0 Newcastle United 0 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

Partido del empate sin goles del Newcastle United con el Arsenal en el Emirates Stadium. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Newcastle deserve the penalty and 1-০ won
I'm going to give Newcastle credit. They tried to go punch for punch with us in the first 15 minutes and realised Arsenal would destroy them if they kept at it. They were very wise and paid Arsenal their due respects.
Very good point for both sides in the end, keep the good project going Newcastle 😘
Maybe Arsenal finish 1st and Newcastle 2nd 😏
Am an Arsenal fan ,but I like what Newcastle is doing ryt now,I love to see teams grow,very good game to watch, best of luck to both our teams
muscle squad,this new castle remind me chelsea in drogba's era
New Castle is still a joke. So much money spent and they still played so negative. You don't get anywhere playing like that in long term.
Nice of you to skim over the controversial parts 😂
Arsenal were left scrambling
Wow!! The toons are playing some really good stuff 😊
Very biased highlights
5:55 bro got excited
Woods need to pass? Just shoot!!!!
This highlight didn't show so many times arsenal burst and Newcastle kept committing those fouls…
Newcastle played well though… But the ref should have done better.
Bad referee
it was deliberate handball. Penalty.
Arsenal was robbed
The way schar goes to to force a var check is unreal ❤
Newcastle is the best 😎
I think this whole lot of sheeet is a set up planed against arsenal that an ordinary man of arsenal and a non-arsenal fan has been denied the access to watch the scandalous highlight point or the full match on you tube because they know what they have already plot against arsenal for the whole world not to see the clear picture.
Newcastle where the better team more clear cut chances in the first half which they didn't utilize they need to be more clinical in front of goal Arsenal improved alot inbthe second half but what a chance for Newcastle in the second half that was a goal wtf
Here thy show Newcastle chances only, hmmm the way arsenal squeezed them
Forget the money spent on players, Howe has turned the pre-existing and historically underperforming Almiron and Joelinton into absolute monsters. This, in itself, is a miracle