Leicester City 0 Newcastle United 3 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA



Lo más destacado de la victoria del Newcastle United por 3-0 sobre el Leicester City en el King Power Stadium. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

45 comentarios en “Leicester City 0 Newcastle United 3 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

  7. Steven Turner

    The difference between Arsenal and Newcastle was Arsenal wanted to win and Newcastle just want a draw, you was not good enough to go toe to toe so you just parked the bus and time wasted by kicking the ball away it was pathetic

  29. Mythologies by Jack Adams

    Just how good a buy was Trippier? Looks like exactly the right player at exactly the right time and boy is he not delivering for Newcastle. As a Spurs fan, how pissed off am I at our chairman? OK, so he is not as bad as Ashley but hey, it's a close race there. What gets me right on my box is that, like marvelous Mike, his eye is on the balance sheet rather than the pitch. What makes it really bad, just like Ashley, is that he believes he knows what he is doing as a chairman of a football club. Bullshit. He is a superb business man managing a theme park, where else in the Premier League grounds can you get a zip line ride in the stadium? But understanding what a football club needs in the dugout and on the pitch completely eludes him.

    Here we go my Toon Army friends, WTF did Spurs not appoint Eddie Howe instead of Mourinho? That was exclusively the chairman's judgement. Sacking Mourinho one week before a cup final. That was exclusively the chairman's judgement. I can go on but the Newcastle fans know what I am talking about so no need to bother.

    All I can say is that Newcastle gives me hope as a Spurs fan. Not because of the big money behind the club but because they have gone about things exactly the right way. Not because they can buy anyone they want but because they haven't. Not because they are now in the top four and looking to challenge but because they are playing the football the fans deserve to see and support. Oh what I would give for starting to watch a Spurs game without the feeling that I am about to be treated to a cold turd served with a piss sauce but set in a magnificent stadium which grows the value of the balance sheet every day.

    Good luck to you all in Newcastle. You understand where I am I am sure. Says a lot that I am watching Newcastle highlights to remind me what football is all about.

  30. Fraser Browne

    Third goal: "It's not a training ground one". Ummmm, yes it is. Think Joelinton just got there on his own? Watch Botman and Chris Wood – Wood runs across to draw a defender, Botman puts a subtle block on the other tall player. Inventive movement and screening. Also impossible to call as a foul

  39. Bendji Endamne

