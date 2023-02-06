Leicester City 0 Newcastle United 3 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

Lo más destacado de la victoria del Newcastle United por 3-0 sobre el Leicester City en el King Power Stadium. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Sign Messi
Almirons goal is a thing of beauty, absolutely unbelievable how easy they made that look🤯
I like the club very much, from Egypt
2.40 magic things happen ⚫️⚪️💪🏼💥 .Love this city. By Stan the band. Check it out. H away the Toon. 🏆👍⚫️⚪️
The difference between Arsenal and Newcastle was Arsenal wanted to win and Newcastle just want a draw, you was not good enough to go toe to toe so you just parked the bus and time wasted by kicking the ball away it was pathetic
Pick the Score actual goals scored winning Big money $ 💸 💰 2023
Justification judge upon yourself making decisive decisional finale decision against odds form
Алмирон супер
Almironaldinho
Coach Newcastle luar biasa
I want man city to put grealish up 4sale so they can bid for miggy? That wud be hilarious and great karma lol
If Almiron were eurpean could cost like 7 Mill.
Anj1ngs, si Raditya Dika makin gacor aja di Nyukestel. Bolehlah dituker sama Nyunyez.
С детства за Ньюкасл получается
Raditya dika semakin mantav..
I'm from India so I like Newcastle team
El equipo de mis amores 😃😍
Great how you can see Bruno and Tripps telling them to keep on them 1:52
Raditya Dika?
The Chap who got B,mouth relegated, he's a canny lad HWTL
Miggy único 😍🔥🇵🇾🇵🇾🇵🇾
❤️❤️❤️
Almiron on his way to become the goat.
Newcastel..😁⚽🗣️Penalti..😂👏☺️👦🏻
Interesting how certain rules are being ignored because of the VAR thing.Fundamental rules.
Denle la 10 Almiron porque no tiene la 10 ??
Just how good a buy was Trippier? Looks like exactly the right player at exactly the right time and boy is he not delivering for Newcastle. As a Spurs fan, how pissed off am I at our chairman? OK, so he is not as bad as Ashley but hey, it's a close race there. What gets me right on my box is that, like marvelous Mike, his eye is on the balance sheet rather than the pitch. What makes it really bad, just like Ashley, is that he believes he knows what he is doing as a chairman of a football club. Bullshit. He is a superb business man managing a theme park, where else in the Premier League grounds can you get a zip line ride in the stadium? But understanding what a football club needs in the dugout and on the pitch completely eludes him.
Here we go my Toon Army friends, WTF did Spurs not appoint Eddie Howe instead of Mourinho? That was exclusively the chairman's judgement. Sacking Mourinho one week before a cup final. That was exclusively the chairman's judgement. I can go on but the Newcastle fans know what I am talking about so no need to bother.
All I can say is that Newcastle gives me hope as a Spurs fan. Not because of the big money behind the club but because they have gone about things exactly the right way. Not because they can buy anyone they want but because they haven't. Not because they are now in the top four and looking to challenge but because they are playing the football the fans deserve to see and support. Oh what I would give for starting to watch a Spurs game without the feeling that I am about to be treated to a cold turd served with a piss sauce but set in a magnificent stadium which grows the value of the balance sheet every day.
Good luck to you all in Newcastle. You understand where I am I am sure. Says a lot that I am watching Newcastle highlights to remind me what football is all about.
Third goal: "It's not a training ground one". Ummmm, yes it is. Think Joelinton just got there on his own? Watch Botman and Chris Wood – Wood runs across to draw a defender, Botman puts a subtle block on the other tall player. Inventive movement and screening. Also impossible to call as a foul
Almiron is on fire 🔥
이번 시즌 알미론의 활약상은 산티아고 뮤네즈다 영화같은 플레이를 보여주고 있어
Joelinton and bruno main bgs tp pelatih brazil kurang respec sm mrk.mendinf mrk dr pd si fred sialan itu
👏👏💖🙂🙂
Shoutout to sven botman what a signing 👏🏻🔥
Let's go
Only wish my late father could see this RIP dad 1958 -2021
Leonel Almiron 🌟
Moi aussi j'ai envie de jouer pour Newcastle ici en Afrique c'est compliqué pour réaliser c'est rêve si vous pouvez m'aider à réaliser mon rêve
Am officially a Newcastle fan now
Am I welcome
Almigooooooooool 🇵🇾👍🏼💪🏼
Why does the thumbnail looks photo shopped 🤣
At world cup if the keeper had entered like this and daka is down it would have been a pen
가자 황캐슬
👏👏👏