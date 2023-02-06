Los 63 goles del Newcastle con Eddie Howe hasta ahora

ACTIVA LAS NOTIFICACIONES PARA MANTENERTE ACTUALIZADO EN EL CANAL 🔔 —————————————- ————————– Todos los goles de Eddie Howe hasta ahora —————– ————————————————- 📸 Instagram: @nufcvideosofficial 🐦 Twitter: @Adamboyd05 Suscríbete si disfrutas del contenido de calidad de Newcastle #nufc #newcastle «Descargo de responsabilidad de derechos de autor En virtud de la Sección 107 de la Ley de derechos de autor de 1976, se permite el «uso justo» para fines tales como críticas, comentarios, informes de noticias , enseñanza, becas e investigación. El uso justo es un uso permitido por el estatuto de derechos de autor que de otro modo podría estar infringiendo. El uso sin fines de lucro, educativo o personal inclina la balanza a favor del uso justo”.
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
Subscribe if you enjoy 🖤🤍
outstanding
Racist club
Amazing 😍😍😍 from Saudi 🇸🇦
Edddie has done so much for us
Class that 👏
Mouth watering stuff.
1:00 Damn I forgot just how good those 2 ASM goals were. Really hope we keep him, I can't see him fitting into the first team in terms of tactics but he's a cracking sub to be able to bring on and shift a change in play.
We truly have become an incredible team
the resurgence of Newcastle under Eddie Howe is a thing of sheer joy – and I say that as a City fan. They are absolutely brilliant to watch and Eddie Howe deserves the key to the City. Fantastic.
I like Shelvey's Harry potter goal celebration
4:16 A maneira que ele narra o gol é emocionante
Great vid, thanks
Been tough being a Magpies fan but man we’re really turning on. Let’s go!
“He can hit them” is one of the most perfectly timed pieces of commentary ever
Brilliant 👏👏
Almiron 🥰😍😍😍
who??? loool theres been a thousand teams in there postion at christmas they will struggle to finish 10th loool
The Bruce video lasts 30 seconds
Nice dose of adrenaline for 8:38.
You v5d3ad2dev
Eddies mags 🖤🤍
this is newcastle: the sequel
They’re looking really tasty without Shearer 🙄😂
I feel like miggy idolises messi his style is identical. Not comparing them but he definitely takes major inspiration on positioning to shoot and how he cuts in to shoot