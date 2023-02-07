CÁMARA DE PARTIDO 🎥 Leicester City Newcastle United 3 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League | Detrás de escena

Nuestro ángulo único de la victoria por 3-0 del Newcastle United en el King Power Stadium. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Like corner kick flag designs for such match League EPL
It's just like my gold nuggets 2023 year's
Моя любимая команда
I'm in love with this club❤️❤️
The minute I saw our pricks go down on one knee at world cup I switched off the whole tournament. Can't believe that my team are behaving like Tossers as well.
Can someone tell me the lyrics of the “Last Christmas chant”
Goosebumps wow up the Geordies ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️👍
Love watching Match cam
에발 사랑해 씨우형!!
한국 자막 달아주세요ㅠㅠ
Look at all those Geordies 🤢 they might just be as bad as the Mancs
Willock’s handbag is interesting.
Eddies mags⚫️⚪️
❤❤❤🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦
Miggy is such a loved player here in Atlanta, Georgia. He is considered a legend here. So happy he is performing!
Sensational!!👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍
NUFC needs to UP their Media presence. At the moment NUFC acting like a small club. Compare to Liverpool Man U Arsenal etc.
Cant believe we have a player with Brunos qualities that has so much passion for the club.
Miggy 😍🇵🇾🇵🇾🇵🇾🇵🇾
Doesn't matter where they go all you can hear is the toon army going divvy its class
Bruno 😍😍 god we're a good team, still have to pinch myself!!
I Effing love this club so much. So proud, so happy and walking on a cloud of BLACK & WHITE.
Toon Toon Black and White Army…
…Howay Eddie Howe and the Mags…
The reaction from Bruno after Miggys goal and that support is amazing.
Will we ever lose again?
Goosebumps when you see the coaching staff able to enjoy the moment.
Bruno signalling to Miggy the moment he sees him cut back, "I'm here, you know the drill." The reaction says it all, practice makes perfect.
I love this team.
Will leeds park the bus?
Brilliant video, so good to see this from Australia!
Not keen on Match cam, I prefer to be above the action myself, sorry.
The pride and happiness that every Nufc fan around the world is having is all Thanks to the hard work from every member of staff at Newcastle United Thank You to Everyone
They all know what this means to us… It means the same to them. What Eddie and the Coaching staff has given them is a massive belief in themselves and they play with flair and confidence. I was lucky enough to be a supporter when Keegan played for us, I felt that confidence then, When he came back as manager and we were The Entertainers it felt just like it does now, I wont ever forget following the lads on the coach all through the City to the Civic Centre on the celebration parade when we got promoted, This City was united and our spirits lifted. We only ever wanted a team that tried and wanted to play their best football every match. Those days are back and its blidy tremendous!!!! I feel like that 7 year old lass in the family enclosure watching Keegan playing again. Black and White runs through my veins…… THESE MATCH CAM VIDEOS ARE JUST SO SPECIAL TO US TOON FANS .
11:41 a propa toon moment for years to come.
Bruno takes the piss love him
Geordie boys taking the **
Fantastic performance from the lads and our away supporters – get in! 🖤🤍
Brings me to tears the support my club has!!! Top top class!!! Come on Newcastle!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Superb video. Great view of Bruno's pirouette before pinging the ball out to the right wing to start the move for Miggy's goal.