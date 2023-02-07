CÁMARA DE PARTIDO 🎥 Leicester City Newcastle United 3 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League | Detrás de escena



40 comentarios en “CÁMARA DE PARTIDO 🎥 Leicester City Newcastle United 3 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League | Detrás de escena

  6. Asa Carrick

    The minute I saw our pricks go down on one knee at world cup I switched off the whole tournament. Can't believe that my team are behaving like Tossers as well.

  18. Henry VIII

    NUFC needs to UP their Media presence. At the moment NUFC acting like a small club. Compare to Liverpool Man U Arsenal etc.

  28. Nettle Warrior

    Bruno signalling to Miggy the moment he sees him cut back, "I'm here, you know the drill." The reaction says it all, practice makes perfect.

  33. Old Angry Noob Gamer

    The pride and happiness that every Nufc fan around the world is having is all Thanks to the hard work from every member of staff at Newcastle United Thank You to Everyone

  34. SUSIEPIP

    They all know what this means to us… It means the same to them. What Eddie and the Coaching staff has given them is a massive belief in themselves and they play with flair and confidence. I was lucky enough to be a supporter when Keegan played for us, I felt that confidence then, When he came back as manager and we were The Entertainers it felt just like it does now, I wont ever forget following the lads on the coach all through the City to the Civic Centre on the celebration parade when we got promoted, This City was united and our spirits lifted. We only ever wanted a team that tried and wanted to play their best football every match. Those days are back and its blidy tremendous!!!! I feel like that 7 year old lass in the family enclosure watching Keegan playing again. Black and White runs through my veins…… THESE MATCH CAM VIDEOS ARE JUST SO SPECIAL TO US TOON FANS .

  40. MyraMarks

    Superb video. Great view of Bruno's pirouette before pinging the ball out to the right wing to start the move for Miggy's goal.

