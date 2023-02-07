¿Necesita Newcastle refuerzos después del partido Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United?

Eddie Howe, Patrick Vieira, Nick Pope, Bruno Guimarães, Chris Wood, Alexander Isak
Could we have a safe space for men, in mens football please
Dont need anyone , could always shift joelinton back playing upfront. Howay the lads!
Don't trust women when it comes to football
If this question is being asked while all the other teams around the top 4 are reinforcing, the real question is, does the Newcastle back office want the top 4 right now, or are we too far ahead of their schedule for their liking?
If are front line was as good as our back line
We'd be above Arsenal..
Scored more goals than Man Utd and conceded less than everyone…
Who's interested in what she thinks?
Pope’s a star & Eddie is our King.
Thanks!