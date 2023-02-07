¿Necesita Newcastle refuerzos después del partido Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United?



Eddie Howe, Patrick Vieira, Nick Pope, Bruno Guimarães, Chris Wood, Alexander Isak

Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.

9 comentarios en “¿Necesita Newcastle refuerzos después del partido Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United?

  4. Jeff Baker

    If this question is being asked while all the other teams around the top 4 are reinforcing, the real question is, does the Newcastle back office want the top 4 right now, or are we too far ahead of their schedule for their liking?

Los comentarios están cerrados.