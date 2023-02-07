RUEDA DE PRENSA | Eddie Howe pre-Southampton (A) Partido de ida de semifinales de la Copa Carabao

Eddie Howe habla con los medios de comunicación antes del partido de ida de semifinales de la Copa Carabao del martes contra Southampton en el St. Mary’s Stadium. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
EDDIE HOWE / COACH ANALYSIS ⚽ NEWCASTLE UNITED FC 🌈
https://youtu.be/7qIaHdxmtno
This will be the hardest games we've had in years… whatever happens,I'm glad you got us this far….but I know this team has what it takes to win the cup….but we will need to be in top form….come on NEWCASTLE YOU BEASTS!!….LOVING FOOTBALL THESE DAYS…
I love our support, 31k views for Eddie's presser and 3k views for Southampton
Who think Eddie should wear a suit today 🙌🏽
What a great communicator. We are all lucky to have him on and off the training park and dugout.
A credit to the club, city and football in general
I am sure we will play cub final.with 200million spend thru Eddie howe transfer policy from 19th in primere league we went up 3rd position. Plus possible carabao cup final.imagine you give this guy 7-8 hundred millions I am sure this guy can take us champions league final.
Eddie howe he is the man .he knows football very well.hopefully they will give him enough money he can build his team. He is so humble doesn't complain for anything. We hear since summer window, right player,ffp,and how difficult is January window. Chealsea sign 6 player in difficult window.its very simple no money no honey.if club gives enough money Eddie howe this guy will reach every possible success. But if not we will hear a lot about ffp,difficult window, right player,bla bla,thanks God team doing OK nowadays that's why fans doesn't say anything.
Thanks for fixing the sound 👌
best of luck Eddie so grateful he represents this club.
Top marks to whoever distributed a microphone to the journalists so we can hear the questions. Thanks very much.
Fuck me. I tune in every week and get so excited about this man speaking truthful, common sense.
I am so proud that Howe is our manager.
Yay! Great sound! We could hear the questions!!! Well done NUFC media team!
Great to see that you are working as hard as Eddie and the boys!
Eddie's the ultimate professional during press conferences, he handles the questions so easily.
Let’s all get behind Eddie and the team , what a transformation since the takeover . He and his backroom Staff are squeezing every last drop out of this squad . Huge effort and commitment from the players let’s be the 12th man in every game we can influence !! Onwards and upwards HWTL
Isak and Maxi have to start man. Come on Eddie!
" Eddie Eddie Eddie, cant you see, all you want to do is hypnotize us, and we just love your style of play, then where off to wembleyyy " Notorious B.I.G version of Hypnotize but for wor Eddie
in eddie we believe all we want is a club tht competes good luck lads
We can actually hear the reporters now, thank you
Keep up the good work Eddie you’re doing a great job….
10:56 you heard the man… we’re going to win!! 😂✊🏁