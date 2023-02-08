Newcastle United, final de la Copa de la Liga CLASE

Alex y Charlotte reaccionan a Newcastle United 2 Southampton 1 (3 1 global) cuando NUFC llega a la FINAL de la Copa de la Liga. ¡Recuerde obtener su #asktftv en su canal de YouTube favorito de #nufc! ¡Gracias a todos y cada uno de nuestros suscriptores! Consulte nuestro Patreon para obtener más contenido de audio exclusivo cada semana. Puedes seguir a True Faith en Facebook, Instagram y Twitter:
Brilliant night. Alexa is getting sick of me asking her to play que sera, sera!,
Now you have a decision to make… who's the next Mr and Mrs with Jonjo leaving??? Great that he got to say goodbye.. shows what a club we have and what a bloke he is.. 💕
Watched it in New Zealand, (I was supposed to be working) the longer it went the more nervous I became 😅
I've just realised, when we get to Wembley and the chanting starts….We've both got Bruno in the middle!! Who will win the best fans on the day? Stupid question, up the toon!!!
love it, great for geordie faithful, long suffering consett mag in Portugal
Bruno will have to make up for it in the Final, hat trick will do.
Absolutely buzzing we are in the final #nufc
The club have tweeted out a photo of JT and another coach and all the replies are the words mad dog. The power you two have 😂 also is Eddie a suit or tracksuit final manager?
We are Fuckin# massive. Question. Did Andy Carroll take out Erikson knowing we were going to the final🤷♂️up the Mags 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Well done Charlotte
At least Bruno won't be injured for the final! Absolutely buzzing today!
Absolutely brilliant tonight. Thankfully Bruno will be available for the final, class video Alex and Charlotte, thank you! 🖤🤍🖤🤍❤️❤️❤️❤️
Fuck I love you both ! Right now me and my mate still in the toon. A truly incredible nte last nte and the stadium 🏟 was absolutely buzzing! The gallowgate was shaking beyond belief. We have had the best of time and memories of this trip will last a lifetime. What a nte. What a city. What a club! ❤
Bloody Brilliant! Last night was class. Atmosphere was amazing
I'm shattered. My head hurts. My throat hurts. I can't stop whistling "que sera sera". I'm supposed to be working on some really urgent stuff and I can't concentrate. And it's all absolutely class!
Think ASM is gone in the summer. Down to 10 men and he was walking around the pitch. That is the reason he isn't starting games. Murphy likely to start on left on Saturday with Gordon coming into the team sooner than we thought.
Delighted for Sean as much as the team. His first goal(s) at the Gallowgate? Anyway we can beat anyone on our day. That day will include Feb 26th 2023
pure raw emotion…love it!
Did that really just happen?
So happy to see Schlongstaff get some more goals to add to his impressive performances this season.
I saw his interview last week where he said he talked to Shearer about finishing, and got some advice about just hitting the target, that 90% of goals are not top corner screamers, and that maybe he was trying to hard to score belters.
Seemed like good advice on yesterday's evidence!
These lads. 🥹
Absolutely delighted that we made it to the final! If (as now seems likely) we face Man U at Wembley, it would be very fitting somehow if we are able to beat them. I still remember the disappointment of them defeating us 2-0 in the FA Cup back in 1999, and as they say, revenge is a dish best served cold…keep doing what you do in the True Faith channel guys! HWTL
🎵Que sera sera, whatever will be will be, WE’RE GOING TO WEMBLEYYY, que sera sera! 🖤🤍🏆