Newcastle United, final de la Copa de la Liga CLASE



Alex y Charlotte reaccionan a Newcastle United 2 Southampton 1 (3 1 global) cuando NUFC llega a la FINAL de la Copa de la Liga. ¡Recuerde obtener su #asktftv en su canal de YouTube favorito de #nufc! ¡Gracias a todos y cada uno de nuestros suscriptores! Consulte nuestro Patreon para obtener más contenido de audio exclusivo cada semana. Puedes seguir a True Faith en Facebook, Instagram y Twitter:

Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.

23 comentarios en “Newcastle United, final de la Copa de la Liga CLASE

  2. L Stapleton

    Now you have a decision to make… who's the next Mr and Mrs with Jonjo leaving??? Great that he got to say goodbye.. shows what a club we have and what a bloke he is.. 💕

  4. Stephen Harper-Brown

    I've just realised, when we get to Wembley and the chanting starts….We've both got Bruno in the middle!! Who will win the best fans on the day? Stupid question, up the toon!!!

  8. Shaun Todd

    The club have tweeted out a photo of JT and another coach and all the replies are the words mad dog. The power you two have 😂 also is Eddie a suit or tracksuit final manager?

  9. Geordie Toon for life.

    We are Fuckin# massive. Question. Did Andy Carroll take out Erikson knowing we were going to the final🤷‍♂️up the Mags 🖤🤍🖤🤍

  12. B Taylor

    Absolutely brilliant tonight. Thankfully Bruno will be available for the final, class video Alex and Charlotte, thank you! 🖤🤍🖤🤍❤️❤️❤️❤️

  13. The Man Cloud

    Fuck I love you both ! Right now me and my mate still in the toon. A truly incredible nte last nte and the stadium 🏟 was absolutely buzzing! The gallowgate was shaking beyond belief. We have had the best of time and memories of this trip will last a lifetime. What a nte. What a city. What a club! ❤

  15. Steve Mallam

    I'm shattered. My head hurts. My throat hurts. I can't stop whistling "que sera sera". I'm supposed to be working on some really urgent stuff and I can't concentrate. And it's all absolutely class!

  16. TheClonlad

    Think ASM is gone in the summer. Down to 10 men and he was walking around the pitch. That is the reason he isn't starting games. Murphy likely to start on left on Saturday with Gordon coming into the team sooner than we thought.

  17. Jamie Fender

    Delighted for Sean as much as the team. His first goal(s) at the Gallowgate? Anyway we can beat anyone on our day. That day will include Feb 26th 2023

  20. M Dundas

    So happy to see Schlongstaff get some more goals to add to his impressive performances this season.
    I saw his interview last week where he said he talked to Shearer about finishing, and got some advice about just hitting the target, that 90% of goals are not top corner screamers, and that maybe he was trying to hard to score belters.
    Seemed like good advice on yesterday's evidence!

  22. Ian Hepple

    Absolutely delighted that we made it to the final! If (as now seems likely) we face Man U at Wembley, it would be very fitting somehow if we are able to beat them. I still remember the disappointment of them defeating us 2-0 in the FA Cup back in 1999, and as they say, revenge is a dish best served cold…keep doing what you do in the True Faith channel guys! HWTL

Los comentarios están cerrados.