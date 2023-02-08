¿NUFC HARÁ UN MOVIMIENTO DE VERANO PARA MADDISON? | NOTICIAS NUFC

NUFC para hacer motor de verano para Maddison? Noticias NUFC. Parece que Newcastle United y James Maddison nunca se irán. Después de dos ofertas el verano pasado que fueron rechazadas y los rumores continuos durante la última ventana de invierno, parece que Newcastle United lo convertirá en su máxima prioridad en el verano. Las noticias positivas sobre Cristian Atsu llegaron recientemente y nuestros pensamientos y oraciones están con todos los involucrados en el terrible terremoto. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: The Toon Review se enorgullece de colaborar con el canal de YouTube de Loaded Mag NUFC. Puedes suscribirte aquí mismo: @loadedmagnufc Si aprecias el canal y lo que hacemos, puedes donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol femenino U8 de Cramlington United para la temporada 2022-23. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #NUFCDAILYNEWS #THETOONREVIEW Ahora tenemos un servidor de Discord en el que puede registrarse aquí: Twitter: @thetoonreview Facebook: Instagram: thetoonreview Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
Oh please people said that about Maddison 2 windows ago, and Eddie stated earlier in the season they weren’t considering him.
Will probably be injured so will not playing half a season
We might be able to sign some of Citys players if they go ahead and punish them
Is Maddison another Jonjo sicknote?
Pleased to hear Atsu is safe.
Think we need a top top striker,and move Wilson on.
All those draws would be wins.
2 things for me. Maddison is a great proven premier league player who would enhance any team in the EPL, secondly people saying we are not scoring are forgetting that we have £100m worth of attacking talent yet to play a run of games. Goals are coming folks and I can’t wait.
Top job Paul. Always look for your short news stories videos. Really informative and professional , keep the good work up
17.000 CONGRATULATIONS TTR 😁😁😁😁20,000 soon and well deserved for all your hard work 👍👍👍👍👍👍
I don't think man City will come in for maddison with this big ffp thing going on
Your spelling Bellingham wrong!😂
James Maddison is a no brainer he's someone who would make a instant impact to our current team by helping to take us to the next level.
Maddison is not an option when Man City are banished to the Scottish League hahaa
I can't see maddison wanting to play championship football with man City.
Due to the FFP fiasco at Man city would they be able to even think about buying players ?
Defiantly we should go for Maddison he would be a massive improvement and really help to push us on.
Maddison will complete our midfield be a great signing
If we can get Maddison at a reduced fee that would be a great bit of business,he improves the squad and from my pov he would be an important 1st team player.
I can't see Madison wanting to play for Man City in division 2 next season?
I dont understand the hype around maddison! I'm sure for the same price we can get better. We don't know for sure if he is going to be the success so many people think. Would it just be a money move for him and no nufc commitment??
Would love maddas be a legend here I think with our England players he could be convinced to come, hopefully city will be in the championship 😂
If we make champions league do you think we could try to get Declan Rice for $100M? Only been following football for 2 years so I don't know if that's realistic?
So glad to hear about Atsu!
He should be on the short list, yes, but we need other options too – home grown or from elsewhere.
Help out this Yank here-
Isn’t it typical, that for a player in demand, the highest bidding team typically gets his contract?
I assume, therefore, if NUFC wants him then they would have to “overpay”?
Maybe that's why we didnt go out and get another cm because maddison will be our number one target in the summer Paul just a thought. Also glad cristian atsu is ok
palhinha from fulham is my current crush
getting him is a step in the right direction, and we need other players like him like a goal machine , if we wanna be the best
man United and spurs will be in for him as well
Madison good player no doubt. And also will be fitting eddie howe system. But my doubt is by the time he comes and settle his age will 27-28 .that is will question how much money to spend for him and how many sessions he will perform on top level? Maybe better we bring in Gallagher (22) types younger dynamic players.plus we will need money for winger(hopefully diaby),young center back,and quality left back.so we should target 4 position 4 player all quality and young talents
There's a new advertisement on Sky Sports advertising all the upcoming events for February it showed a clip for the Carabao cup final but only with Rashford in it the bias is unbelievable.
City's potential punishment in years to come makes them less attractive to top players now. Who would want to go there and risk expulsion from the PL?
So don't buy expensive players(Maddison ), mediocre quality (it's better to buy engine goal >> Che Adams and Ivan Toney), later you'll get FFP spray like Manchester City, the funny thing is that it happened in 2018, meaning it's past, why is it just making a fuss now, that's the EPL supervisor's fault, the system has to changed if there are no problems in the EPL in a year, it means the club is healthy, if there is a violation, give a warning that year too, don't be like now, it seems like you want to blackmail and don't like City to win the EPL again. .
I like Madison but is he injury prone? Also I think our priority should be a creative CDM like others allowing Bruno to move up the pitch.
Christian Atsu 👍
It's Feb 7th. Forget about Maddison. It's all about selling papers. They have nothing else to write.
Yup great player, I’d having
Great news about Atsu. Saddest news about others
I'm also a Maddison fan, as he is a class act. But, for the £ & our need for a CDM & our superb scouting network, I'm excited for the next windows!
It is good that they are not going to pay whatever the clubs want. Like us all they want value for money. Just like us, when you go shopping and you have your money in your pocket. You still look for the right price of all the thing you want. Same at the club. Its just they have a bigger shopping list then us. and the value is so what a bit bigger haha. keep up the GREAT work with the videos and news channel.
Great news on atsu being found anyone coming out of such a disaster is a miracle I’ve been wanting Maddison for ages Man City will only bench him
Hiya Ditchey, I hope we get James Maddison, that would be awesome, have Newcastle played Everton away this season? if not what ovation would Flash Gordon get? I still watch your vlogs where your ranting at Steve Bruce, Mike Cashley and Charnley, if I'm feeling down I always put a Paul "Ditchey" Ditchburn Rant On, about the running of the club 2 years ago, are you still going to be at St James's Park every game this season? I hope so, so I can have crack with you, this is Choppy in Whitehaven, Cumberland, England
I totally agree I would love James Maddison at the The Toon in summer he would be an amazing player to have I've always wanted him at the Toon and I definitely think he would be a hit in the squad.
I just happy Paul, Newcastle are buying young and English.
Cheers for update
🤞🤞🤞🤞 good thing to hear possible sign of Madison.. onwards+ upward
Nufc great show ttr last night tres
Hombres..Hwtl+
Lasses
Maddison is perfect for us, i hope we sign him and we get rid off 5/6 offcuts so we can sign more good players to play Eddie's style!!👍
Liecster are already losing Tielemans for free, surely they would have learned a lesson, Madds wants out make a few mill and move on. Surely Maddison going to Man C with their problems is not on and joining the chaos at Chelsea is daft unless he wants a pile of cash to sit out games. Having said that this summer looks like a fantasy time after Ashley's rule, role on June and hope we get in early.