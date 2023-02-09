Anthony Gordon contra Kieran Trippier y Fabian Schar (Newcastle United contra Everton / NUFC contra EFC) #NUFC #NewcastleUnited #Shorts
Schär is king…. You don't want to mess with him
FU() U GORDEN (the only reason I'm not as mad bc i can say worse stuff but it's bc he joined us)
Surely that behaviour should have warranted a red card
Hey gordon now you in tripier home, be ready gordon 😅😅😅
If he can apply than same aggression in the way the Newcastle players do to uplift and defend one another (schar in this clip is a perfect example) he'll fit right in and he's quick as fuck, trust the process and trust howe
Go on Fabian ..
"You're in my f–king face…"
Gordon is a moron 💀
And now they’re teammates 💪
Welcome to Newcas- 😬