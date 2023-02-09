Entrevista posterior al partido de Nathan Jones | Newcastle United vs Southampton 2-1.

🔴VIDEOS RECOMENDADOS/LISTAS DE REPRODUCCIÓN VIDEO🎥: Entrevista posterior al partido de Eddie Howe: VIDEO🎥: Entrevista posterior al partido de Sean Longstaff: VIDEO🎥: Didier Domi a la victoria de reacción: LISTA DE REPRODUCCIÓN:🎥: ENTREVISTAS POST PARTIDO: #CarabaoCup #NEWSOU #SaintsFC
Judas Jones, back in the championship
I love his passion. I think at one point his player tumbled over near him and he frantically got him up to get on with it. Southampton players need the same grit as their manager.
Respect Southampton
Southampton will survive and everton will be relegated
They may be the bottom of the league but they have shown they have more than enough to stay up, 2 proper games of football. Hopefully this performance can be replicated in the league
As a Newcastle fan, He is a proper football manager well done Southampton & credit to your supporters that's a long way to travel, love ya lads & Lasses
Newcastle fan here – he is spot on about moments – that is the game . Ask Jimmy Greaves.
continues to play with 5 defenders and continiues to be surprised that we are passive! Performance was there when we changed to 4 at the back. Its the same as under Ralph
What a good sportmanship you are.👏👏👏👏