"¡Y NOS VAMOS A WEMBLEY!" 🎶 | Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest | Reflejos
¡Somos el famoso Man Utd y nos vamos a Wembley! Los goles de Anthony Martial y Fred aseguraron una victoria en el partido de vuelta y confirmaron nuestro lugar en la final de la Copa Carabao 🏆
CR7 shirt should pass to Alejandro Garnacho AG7
and d gea always stay put
& he never challenge high ball from opponent tacking corner or lope Infront goal post.
อย่าเล่นบอลกน้าประตูตัวเอง แมนยู ชอบต่อบอลหน้าประตูตัวเอง อนวขวาง สักวันจะโดนตัดบอล โดนยิงประตู ควรแก้ไขด่วนที่สุด
การโยนบอลไกล ไปพื้นที่ว่าง ควรมีบ้าง แมนยู ลดการเหนื่อยล้านักเตะ เะมแระสิทธิภาพการยิงประตู
AG7 Alejandro Garnacho 7
👍
Thanks
the great team
Bruno dan marcus mereka pemain luar biasa hebat 👍
0:54 what a lovely touch by Casemiro, exquisite
Did Fred just put the ball in with his BBC? It seemed so ez for him
MU bring in mitoma please
Fred’s wiener goal 1:34
👍👍
Super watching this game
Manchester United is becoming more and more strong 💪 game to game
🇾🇪🔱🇾🇪
Manchester united the best team in the world,, check out our today's game live
Eric ten hag the best coach in the world,,, in Manchester united for keeps
Incredible season for rashford 🔥
spirit the young man 👍👍👍
Kerk arasında ıjj
Fred took his goal well 😀
MU kena tukar bos baru …adik abang cuma fkir duit saja
Bruno's pass to Rashford is greater than the Goal😍
Seeing Martial smiling makes me wanna cry.
win the final red
👍
Rashford and Casemiro really play well man
The best Line up MU Now.
Keeper: De Gea.
Defender: Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw.
Miedfilder: Casemiro, Fred.
Second Striker: Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho.
Striker: Rasfhord.
🔥🔥🔥
CASEMIRO ❤❤❤❤
But can they do it at the Emirates
Casemiro is life of old trafford
Glazers out
Top
Man u is the best
Yesss,,,Wembley here we come! GGMU🔥🔥🔥❤️
hello for those of you who know more about manchester united the glory glory man united anthem why you can't hear it at first
🏆🇮🇩 GGMU
Casemiro
Naaaaaa Casemiro is simply world class. You can watch him play all day.
That cross called "trivela" from Bruno Fernandes (that he learn with Ricardo Quaresma) it's from another world ..simply amazing💚❤
Another clinical performance by Red Devils 🔺
The New Red Giant
No wonder the top clubs reach the final of this competition, they play fewer rounds. Man utd before reaching the Semi Final only played Burnley, Aston Villa and Charlton … All at Home. This competition stinks.
Man utd lucky to have casemiro and rashford…
Permainan yang sangat bagus,
We need green wood back and as a regular starter
Rashy with 2 assist’s 😊
Ronaldo could've won another trophy if he stayed. That's what happens when you listen to piers