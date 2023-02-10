Newcastle United 4 Aston Villa 0 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League



Lo mejor de la acción de la emocionante victoria del Newcastle United por 4-0 sobre el Aston Villa en St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

47 comentarios en “Newcastle United 4 Aston Villa 0 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

  Sean Gotts

    51 mins 1st half .. villa are a disgusting team right now every trick in the book to waste time every single game … the FA needs to fine them .. we want to see football played not there disgracfull antics

  Mario Munoz

    We in southamerica really appreciate Almiron's playing. too bad that his national team is not doing to well. But Almiron is respected from all southamerica. I'm so happy to see him in premier league. so much fun to watch. a real vertical attacker. thanks Almiron.

  Fusion Super

    For the first time since 2001/02 The Premier League's Top 4 is going to have a different name amongst its list and it will surely be this team. Eddie Howe and Newcastle United are making a statement of intent and they are making their intentions very very clear. And as a Chelsea fan, this cannot be ignored, they mean business and it will be wonderful to see them upset the top 4 and generally the established top 6 for once.

    Almiron, Trippier, Saint-Maximin, Burn, Wilson every single player in that Newcastle team are all playing for each other and they are absolutely showing the right way, the determination, passion and commitment that suggests as a group they want to make sure that NUFC moves further forward in the position that it is in and well done to every single one of them.

    They are right now only the second or so in form team behind Man City, as long as they continue to focus on what they are doing, the hard work will continue to pay off for them.

  趙祖睿

    Arsenal fan here, Newcastle u guys done absolutely fantastic, especially the owners even spent wisely in the last 2 transfer window. Keep doing this u guys not just fighting for top 4, even premier league trophy is for your goal in short future

  Sanan Khan

    Almiron is having a breakthrough season at Newcastle…And Eddie Howe has been exceptional.. his offensive tactics are just too good has That Bayern kinda vibe to it🔥🔥🔥

  I Gusti Ngurah Aditya Udayana

    Almiron has always been a quality player, perhaps not worldclass, but under a proper manager and team he could realize his potential.

  leandro arrua

    Miggy is great, in England. If you love him so much just give him a British passport 'cause he's always been rubish playing for the Paraguayan national team.

