Newcastle United 4 Aston Villa 0 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

Lo mejor de la acción de la emocionante victoria del Newcastle United por 4-0 sobre el Aston Villa en St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Bang raditya dika 🗿
51 mins 1st half .. villa are a disgusting team right now every trick in the book to waste time every single game … the FA needs to fine them .. we want to see football played not there disgracfull antics
Newcastle Bravo
We in southamerica really appreciate Almiron's playing. too bad that his national team is not doing to well. But Almiron is respected from all southamerica. I'm so happy to see him in premier league. so much fun to watch. a real vertical attacker. thanks Almiron.
raditya dika lagi gacor…wkwk
jago bgt bang radit
Almiron scores bangers only
What a performance by Newcastle United. 👍✌️💪🔥⚽
Holly balay x raditya dika on firee
Raditya dika + holly bally = almiron 🔥🔥🔥
Almiron is Santiago Munez in movie great player
Dia sudah membuktikan bahwa dia bisa melakukan nya. Almiron kamu hebat 💪💪💪
Almiron jogando muito 👍🏽🤯
Holy balay + raditya dika
Messi-esque
That little lift off by Trippier👌
Bang radit
goal ke 4 dari raditya dika ahahhahahaha
Raditya Dika
WoooW what a game ❤
Vamooo 🇧🇷
Genio Miguel Almirón
T Partey scored a better one. 🔥
Anyinggg mirip raditya dika
His a good player almiron
For the first time since 2001/02 The Premier League's Top 4 is going to have a different name amongst its list and it will surely be this team. Eddie Howe and Newcastle United are making a statement of intent and they are making their intentions very very clear. And as a Chelsea fan, this cannot be ignored, they mean business and it will be wonderful to see them upset the top 4 and generally the established top 6 for once.
Almiron, Trippier, Saint-Maximin, Burn, Wilson every single player in that Newcastle team are all playing for each other and they are absolutely showing the right way, the determination, passion and commitment that suggests as a group they want to make sure that NUFC moves further forward in the position that it is in and well done to every single one of them.
They are right now only the second or so in form team behind Man City, as long as they continue to focus on what they are doing, the hard work will continue to pay off for them.
4-Nowt…Absolutely Outstanding Boys and Germs..
Go You Geordies!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Step by step, MAGPIES go to the top! Good luck NEWCASTLE UNITED!
Can't believe u guys replayed a spot kick ten times
Arsenal fan here, Newcastle u guys done absolutely fantastic, especially the owners even spent wisely in the last 2 transfer window. Keep doing this u guys not just fighting for top 4, even premier league trophy is for your goal in short future
This newcastle team is playing with such confidence and they will finish in top 8
Newcastle is on another level 😁
Thank you Greailish
Where is st maximin
This Newcastle United team are going places, long may the excellent run of form Continue!
🇸🇦🇸🇦
The Magpies are in terrific form, sheer class and a delight to watch!!!
What a game, Great played lads
iOS App name: Word Connect & Word Link Puzzle
App store App sort link:
https://apple.co/3CxKlAh
YouTube Video Link:
https://youtu.be/1vQJ_oYILSU
QR Code Scan Link:
https://tools-qr-production.s3.amazonaws.com/output/apple-toolbox/1c6249cfcaebd01c2fc072d2d9e29a04/e5e4c91665a730d7bc659b8f13d589e8.png
We are live and you’re officially invited to see what’s new. Scan QR Code by Download on the App Store today.
Almiron is having a breakthrough season at Newcastle…And Eddie Howe has been exceptional.. his offensive tactics are just too good has That Bayern kinda vibe to it🔥🔥🔥
🇸🇦 🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦
Raditya Dika has become one of the best player in PL, i'm so proud of him
Nice newcastle united 👍
Almiron has always been a quality player, perhaps not worldclass, but under a proper manager and team he could realize his potential.
Raditya dika was here 😂
Miggy is great, in England. If you love him so much just give him a British passport 'cause he's always been rubish playing for the Paraguayan national team.