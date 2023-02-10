Reacción del partido | Newcastle United 2 – 1 Rayo Vallecano

Kris, Scott e Iain repasan el amistoso ante el Rayo Vallecano. Conviértase en miembro de Gallowgateshots: asegúrese de suscribirse para obtener más contenido de NUFC durante la temporada. Este podcast es parte de la red @90min Football Siga las redes sociales: GallowgateShots Twitter: AWSF Twitter: GS Facebook: GS Instagram: #NUFC #Newcastle #PremierLeague #NewcastleUnited
Great video guys 😃😃😃 – we have subscribed!
Murphy & outstanding don't really go hand in hand. Yes he tries hard but if we can get genuine quality in Jan like a Pulisic or Maddison Murphy is firmly on the bench and is a squad player at best.
Gillespie was left out of the 25 man summer squad btw. Fairly sure.
Love John Anderson, but boy is he a negative ninny.
Time to say goodbye to ASM or Auf Wiederseen Pet no good to us the winging Grovelling Lazy player he is.