😍 ¡Eddie Howe lleva al Newcastle United a la final de la Copa EFL!

Newcastle United venció anoche a Southampton para llegar a la final de la Copa EFL. El equipo de Eddie Howe se enfrentará al Nottingham Forest o al Manchester United.
Ally mccoist loves the geordies
thats not exciting. they are oil club 😂😂😂😂
The title of the video should be 'Laura Woods asks questions about the 69 final?'
Talksport have definitely missed a trick there 😂😂😂
Mr McCoist, smashing commentator. Sign him up full time and triple his wages.
Newcastle are real fans, they support their home team! We bleed black & white! We will be the 12th man on the day! Is there actually any Man Utd fans that actually come from Manchester!!? All these Man Utd fans, support them because they used to be fashionable!! Not real fans in my opinion!
As an exiled geordie in the most remotest spot in newzealand I was going crackers …ill be st Wembley in spirit..in reality I'll be in me living room at 4am ! Howay the lads !!!
That woman has the sexiest voice alive.
I don't want Man Utd to win it,but I'd rather them win it than a club with Qatari owners ,feel sorry for Eddie Howe !
The last time Newcastle were in a Cup Final, big brother was merely a term used for my older sibling…not naff TV crap. Social media, was finding a BT phone box that hadn't been vandalised.
Newcastle vs Man Utd should be a great final (barring a Man Utd collapse tonight).
Message for Eddie Howe. Can you come and collect the bus you parked on the pitch at the Emirates please… it's still in the car park.
Man United will need to prioritise this cup over d premiership otherwise Newcastle will beat them. Bcos will be fresher with about a week rest, whiles Man United will come in after just 2 days rest. Let Maguire & Lindelof play d less important matches in between.
Coisty is always a tremendous commentator. As a Scottish newcastle fan it was the best of both. And to follow on from what he said. When you get off the train on game day the atmosphere in the entire toon is unmatched.
Love Ally McCoist 🖤🤍🖤🤍
If we do win the Carabao, Eddie deserves a statue outside the ground. What he has done is nothing short of spectacular. HWTL ⚫️⚪️
Reacting to winning nothing, sad bunch acting clowns for just getting to a final after 20yrs that they will get beat in
Could yous please tell mi maa I won't be home for tea?
Hope for a neutrals sake they do it. You don’t want boring old Man United winning it
comparing Liverpool fans to Toon fans is a joke – toon on another level and unmatched for passion and fanaticism. Liverpool is a library after kickoff. Fair weather, tourist club! NUFC a proper club with proper fans!
Sky HAVE to sign Ally up PERMANENTLY! Absolutely awesome commentator!
As an Arsenal fan I am wishing Newcastle all the best- go and get a trophy.
Anthony Gordon must of been absolutely buzzing with that reception last night ..!! What a evening HWTL
One thing's for certain. Newcastle, will beat United on the decibel level at Wembley.📢 🏟️
Who wins in the final!?
Have me hotel and train tickets booked hopefully get the tickets for the match now
Wembley is Red, lol. There is no way to stop Manchester United's insane tactic with Ten Hag. Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal have suffered the big victims of Dutch magic.
Love Ally man, what a true legend. Need to have him on commentary more often.
You can see Ally and Laura really gushing with what they see from Newcastle amoungst others. Newcastle are an awakening force an awakening dream. The world are starting to see what PIF have foreseen, that this magnificient club can become a world great, that all players will want to experience some day.
Best on talksport these 2 the only ones that talk sense and don’t spout click bait shite
All the Newcastle fans where signing on 😂
Piss poor transfer window, relying on the same 14 players each week, who are starting to look knackered, hope im wrong but it could be a long second half of the season, especially now that Bruno is suspended and if we get a couple of injuries, we'll enjoy our day at wembley and take it from there
One from left field – any chance of asking Ally what the paint colour is on the wall in his background ?
Newcastle are legends now, really??
Steady on lads & lasses we beat Tranmere lost 9 games in division 2. We beat C.palace, Bournemouth, Leicester, Southampton they've lost 44 games between them in the premier league 20 games in, we will see what Newcastle are like in the final when they face the first real test of the carabao cup.
MUFC will prevail.
Loved listening to alley commentate last night. Get him on weekly.
Refreshing to hear a good commentator on Sky! Ally was tremendous hire him full time
Burn n longstaff n joelinton are all Legends
See you in the final ggmu
Man Utd will win the final! experienced players count for everything, yes Newcastle are on the way up but remember the Keegan side, they didn't win anything.
It was a Mickey Mouse cup when Sunderland got to the final now it’s the biggest cup in England 😂😂😂