Deadline Day: lo último sobre Newcastle United esta tarde

Because Chelsea are pricks don't sell to us but sell to Arsenal 🖕
The likes of Miggy Wilson and Longstaff need resting for this one, bring on Maximin, Isak and Murphy and we should batter them with the pace. I know Eddie doesn't like to change a winning team but I think tonight he will.
If the worst comes to the worst could we not get Isak Hayden back from loan spell, always worked hard in midfield.
Newcastle need to compete with Man City!
Hopefully we can get Champions league place this year,Maddison would help,we have a great opportunity 🤞
One thing we have learned from this is no more deals with the top of PL….after the snubs, be gr8 to gan up yours when they come knocking for ASM or BRUNO…HWTL the neet!! Do it👊👊
JL moving back to the centre is no bad thing. That’s where he was at the start when we were humping teams. Since he’s been wide, we haven’t scored as many as we should have. Let’s hope Max and Isak start, with Wilson and Willock benched. They were poor last week, especially Willock who surrendered possession too many times. Put JL in the centre with Longy, push Bruno up to number 8, Max and Miggy wide, Isak centre and our amazing back 4 and we will roast them tonight.
Jones said they will go all out for the first goal. That means defensive gaps and we can destroy them with our pace and strength. I really can feel a severe beating coming on for SFC.
Madison as good as he is has always been hot and cold all thru his career and at the the moment the Toon are sizzling so perhaps not for us me thinks. Beside there are plenty pebbles on the beach come the summer signing frenzy
Should have had someone in knowing Shelvey is leaving still abit short in the middle.. I thought players like Frasier and Anderson may have been loaded out!
Get amrabat or kone that's the only 2 we should be looking at
Exciting times in the Toon! 🖤🤍
I’m sure the backroom staff is going to exhaust all options on for a midfielder loan and if not I can see them just paying the money for Gallagher or Maddison. Keep the faith. Howay the Lads!
Newcastle need a central midfielder today. We needed one before shelvey decided to leave. It is critical that we get at least 1 in. If we don't then this window has made us weaker in midfield and I didn't expect that from the club these days.