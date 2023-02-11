49 comentarios en “Everton Sell Anthony Gordon To Newcastle United

  2. Peter Dolan

    Good Luck to Everton football Club from a Newcastle United supporter who isn't a brain dead fecknugget. I know that Sean Dyche WILL get you out of the relegation mire and back up the table to where you belong. All the VERY BEST for the future Lads because Everton are a historically Massively Important football Club with enormous Heritage in the English football league and I for one Sincerely wish all the Very best for you and your future.

  5. Jim Morrison

    Nobody will want to sign for this "Shitheap" of a football club anyway look at how vile the fans were to Gordon and Mina. Enjoy the Championship blueshite.

  6. Join me on The dark side

    Looking at how much Everton spent over the last few seasons that 40 45 million will probably be wasted.. again.
    I think you'll find it wasn't just him that was "off" hence why Everton are where they're .
    Howe will make this player like he's done with many others.
    Spend the oil money wisely..

  7. David bowie

    Hardly surprising, Fans blocking the road off and threatening him! He probably couldn't wait to get off. Any new signings seeing that video may just swerve EFC.

  10. AdamLW71

    Anthony Gordon was well right to leave you lot. You complain at him but look at the way your lot attacked his car. Whether he's got a bad attitude off or not it doesn't condone trying to attack him. You saying you're not bothered but here you are crying. 3 important goals early on. What have you done since? Nothing . Bye bye cwy cwy. Get back to dipping….. in the championship you hypocrites

  21. dizzygunner

    the amount of geordies all over the news vids and other social media trying to act like this is a good deal for them is hilarious, literally everyone is laughing at them.

  31. Ishmael Kelvin

    We need players who are happy to play for everton instead of players, who think they are doing a favor to play gor the toffees

  37. Mark Dunne

    I'm trying remember as toffee have we pull anyone pants down before regards transfer I really think this is first to pay 40+5 m for Gordon makes no sense only reason we didn't sell him spurs Chelsea we are run by clowns Newcastle couldn't of checked him out properly like have done rest of there guys they bought this occasion toon army you made bad mistake

  41. Dave Clark

    The problem is Ped, Thelwell has just wasted £35m on Maupay and McNeil, why have you got confidence that Thelwell won’t waste the AG money?

  43. Goldstone Ghost

    Maybe Everton fans should look at NUFC’s recruitment since Howe took over; not too many duds. Gordon under a decent coach…

  44. Saints_Mariner

    Good riddance. Would be surprised if he has a decent career. Now time to invest quickly players ready for the fight.

  45. SteP96

    If we finally learn from our mistakes and go after a different type of player this will be the best business we’ve done in years but it is worrying seeing us being linked to people like che adams and matetta, and it really wouldn’t surprise me if they were true considering our track record

  47. Sir Howard Kendall

    Pants absolutely pulled down and an absolute spanking, can't believe I'm saying this but well done Everton 👏🏾

  49. History Of Football

    He's all pace and nowt else. Newcastle overpaid for him. Hopefully we can reinvest the money somewhere but knowing us we will knack it up.

