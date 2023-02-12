ENTREVISTA | Kieran Trippier anticipa la visita de los Hammers

Kieran Trippier antes de la visita del sábado del West Ham United al St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
What a signing he has been! I pray that we offer him a coaching role for when he's ready to hang up his boots. He's a natural leader
What a player Trippier is!!!
Some football this lad 💪
Everton is helping us out up 1-0 vs. Arsenal! Lets get 3 today. Love Tripps deliveries on set pieces brilliant! An over the top Toon supporter in Boston, Ma. Been a supporter for years Beardsley was god to me!
He wasn't kind of involved he was involved 😊😂
I have heard it said that Bruno is key. And he is, but this guy is the heart
That's lovely
Love the content, and love Tripps – but by fuck are these interviews boring.
All players are far too media trained, and questions are so dull and basic. These interviews are so predictable.
Next Newcastle manager after Eddie I’m sure of it
I remember when tripps scored those free kicks last season and I thought to myself “wow Newcastle never used to score goals like this” (I’m only young don’t remember the glory days). Whatever happens this season we gotta enjoy it… we’re riding a wave and let’s just enjoy the flow. Tripps u legend x
Favourite part of this interview is when he says "If Jams is playing he''ll be captain.". Just goes to show how together the whole team is and no one takes their place in the starting 11 for granted
What a guy, true leader.
My herooooo🇸🇦
Future manager.
จงทำหน้าที่ให้เต็มที่นะค่ะทีม
นิวคาสเชิ่ลนะจ้ะจงสู้ๆนะจ้ะทีม
นิวคาสเชิ่ลนะจ้ะจงสู้ๆนะจ้ะ
Fantastic player, leader, man. Great how he supported Bruno G too. I reckon a large part of Bruno's immediate reaction to the red card was thinking he'd be missing the final (though we know he ain't missing it)
I can proudly say he is my captain and this guy is everything the club wanted, a light bearer for the entire squad. He is everything a captain needs to be. Thankyou trippier we fucking love you ❤️❤️
Pure class!
Unions are employed people that still get their wages payed by you, whilst you lose yours when they call a strike,fused prices are the only way to stop inflation because your pay rises only cause inflation, common sense, use it, if you have any that is.
I am a Newcastle fan, but I can HONESTLY say I have never seen a better and more consistent player in all my life!! The guy always gives 100% every game, and is always on form! a TRUE professional, who earns his wage EVERY week!! A born LEADER! Love the guy, total respect!!
True leader and gem of a player. Thank you for believing that this move would be good for you and thank you for being ever reliable. 🙏🏽
He speaks so well.
On and off the pitch such a class act. Us fans fully appreciate you trips 🖤🤍
We are so lucky to have such a well run club now with player's and a manager that all talk sense. The Carabao Cup final is going to be a great occasion no matter the score, but by Christ do I hope we win with everything being so long overdue. HWTL.
I remember doubters saying why has howe bought him? Masterstroke by Eddie, good luck in the final, there's a lot of neutrals cheering them on👍
There's only one kieron tripper!!!!
Show more videos from training. This interviews are not so interesting
Outstanding human being….And A GEORDIE
Wonder how we will perform without Bruno G. Will we be as defensively solid as we have been recently? Will be a tough game
Pound for pound our best signing alongside Brian Kilcline and Rob Lee
You're the skipper. Jamaal is a great guy and knows how this works. Pray you boys lift it together.
The Bury man is a total worldy
👊👊👊 What a Baller #2 ⚽️
Bossss man – great leader
Trippier for permanent captain he's a proper learner 👍 probably my best player so far in front of bruno g both legends already.
I know we'll look back in years to come and realise just what a pivotal moment it was signing this lad. Win or lose in the final, he's the beating heart behind our turn around in the last year. If 50% of his mentality rubs off on the rest of the squad we'll be in good shape for years to come
What a bloke. Absolute role model
Best signing since the takeover 😍
a difficult moment? it was 14 fecking years. loves a moment trips
Trippier is actually world class never ever falters.
Top Man.