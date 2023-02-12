LA ÚLTIMA PALABRA | NEWCASTLE UNITED 2-1 SOUTHAMPTON

El Newcastle United llegó a su primera final de copa desde 1999 al vencer al Southampton en la Copa EFL en un exultante St James’ Park. El resurgido equipo de Eddie Howe se enfrentará al Manchester United o al Nottingham Forest en Wembley cuando los Magpies intenten ganar su primer gran trofeo desde la Copa de Ferias de Inter Cities en 1969. Newcastle, que jugó por última vez en una obra maestra de Wembley cuando fue derrotado por el Manchester United en la final de la Copa FA de 1999, tuvo una ventaja de 1-0 en este partido de ida de semifinales, y Sean Longstaff calmó los nervios entre un Toon Army expectante con dos goles tempranos. La única nube sobre las celebraciones del Newcastle fue una tarjeta roja tardía para el influyente centrocampista brasileño Bruno Guimaraes por una entrada sobre Samuel Edozie, dada por el árbitro Paul Tierney tras la intervención del VAR. Conviértase en un miembro nuestro de 99p: Únase a nuestro grupo gratuito de Facebook: Tienda Amazon NUFC: ¿Necesita editar su video? Podemos hacerlo por una pequeña tarifa, contáctenos: info@newcastlefanstv.com 30 días gratis Amazon Prime: Amazon Audible: 3 meses gratis ilimitados Amazon Music: Regístrese en Amazon Business: Regístrese en Amazon music: Podcast en Twitter: Sitio web: Twitter: Facebook: NFTV Extra: Instagram: LinkedIn: #NewcastleFansTV #LeadingTheWay #NUFC
The true Bruno plays for man utd
THE RIVER WILL RISE AGAIN
Love this video guys Jonny is right we can win the cup cmon
We aint got bruno in the middle him missing these next 3 league games could really hurt us
Trippier! Did anyone noticed he blew his nose on his shirt a minute before giving it away! I would take it.
Matter longstaff can still make it
Is the club going to appeal against the red?
We are one game away from a trophy and with Erikson out injured boosts are chances
2nd half was very poor, was wondering if Eddie told them to sit back ? But couldn't of done bringing on Isak, maxi and Murphy and then having to take them off .
We need to learn how to manage a game when we are ahead
⚫⚪.
Watching from Kobe Japan, I was up at 05:00 to watch the Mags v So'ton. Hard to get going at that early hour, but Longstaff and his brace certainly livened things up. Here we go etc. Then they pulled one back and we were on the back foot most of the time. SO WHAT— At final whistle it was 3-1 to the Toon and that's all that matters. I was at Wembley in 1976 and saw Alan Gowling equalise v Man Citeh so I know what it's all about. Likely opponents in the final will be Man Ure — I bet they are shitting themselves…
We look forward to seeing you boys in the final! – from a MUFC fan, going to be great to see 2 great football clubs at Wembley in 3 weeks time
I will be interesting how we play against Manchester United. They are playing good solid football and have (finally) a good tactical coach. Still think we can change some things to push our strenght to the limit. Put Joelinton back on midfield for Willock or Longstaff. We need that power in midfield. Maximin en Isak with Almiron in the attack. I think that attacking line is the best we have.
<3 Jonjo. he was a shyer man to speak steady measured professional calm relaxed misleading . a golfers mentality to a game so different then matt ritchie. it takes all sides together .
The Shields Lad hug um. Takes time for those knees to heal. look at the ground he covers getting back to the bright academy work days. Hey Oi Ho its off to Wembley the Toon Army goes. Chizzle Wizzle Sizzle
Is Lee drunk or clueless?
Brilliant lads you've nailed it by heck.. booked hotel.. that's great 👍👍👍 impressive + your vid tooneet was awesome 😎😎😎!Hwtl+l
Well done lads on holiday in Vietnam gutted l missed the match.
I said if Longstaff could improve his finishing he’d be absolutely immense and the local lad had taken us to first cup final for 24 years! I was 15 and for my 40th I want that trophy! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Not ashamed to say I was an absolute MESS after that 😭 what am I gonna be like if we win it?! HWTL 🖤
'Bit of a damp squid." 😂 Squib even lad.
watched the game in the labour club next door to the toon it was party time from the first goal to chucking out time. A year ago it was like being at a friends funeral…………………………. what a fucking year are you watching Ashley
Top job guys
Wembley here we come
Sean Longstaff player transformed under Eddie Howe two superb goals
Eddie Howe has done such a Tremendous job in a space of a year
HWTL! ⚫⚪
Bruno’s red is a massive worry. 3 big games that could see us out of the top 4 if they go badly and then he’s not match fit for the final 🤦♂️
God I really hope Newcastle wins this one. I think top 4 is more important but damn this would be cool for a guy that picked Newcastle as a teen. I wasn’t born into it. I picked this club. Get it done MAGPIES. Let’s beat the hell out of those want-a-bes cause we are the real UNITED.
Canny believe it get funking in there bring on manure
Great video!
Bravo to Eddie and the boys! So happy for Newcastle fans