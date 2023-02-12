Mejor partido UCL – Newcastle United vs Barcelona 3-2 1997 – Todos los goles y resúmenes



Champions League 1997-1998 Fase de grupos, jornada 1 St. James’ Park (Newcastle upon Tyne) 17 de septiembre de 1997 3 : 2 Asprilla 22′ Asprilla 31′ Asprilla 49′ Luis Enrique 73′ Figo 89′

19 comentarios en “Mejor partido UCL – Newcastle United vs Barcelona 3-2 1997 – Todos los goles y resúmenes

  4. บุหลัน หลังยาหน่าย

    ไม่มีพากย์ขแมร์เลยเหรอ? น็องเปรี๊ยะๆ

  6. skizzo videos

    Asplilla arrivò in ritardo. Il mister non voleva farlo giocare. Alla fine segnò 3 volte. Quando gli chiesero il motivo del ritardo, con tutta la calma del mondo rispose: FACEVO SESSO CON UNA DELLE MIE RAGAZZE INGLESI. Un mito

  8. Don C

    And this is why the proposed super league would be terrible, it’s nights like these, they don’t come along often and when they do, the results live forever in the memories as one of those truly amazing European nights

  9. Constantine Joseph

    Dang look at the Barcelona Forward and Midfield, jam packed with insane legends.

    Rivaldo the world cup winner and runners up, Luis Enrique Spain and Barca legend, Luis Figo Portuguese legend and captain, Emmanuel Amunike Super Eagles icon.

    Miguel Angel Nadal the uncle of Rafa Nadal one of the GOAT of Tennis. Also another Spanish national icon of that era.

  16. Placar Vintage

    Newcastle's lineup:
    Shay Given; Barton, Watson, Albert, Beresford; Gillespie, Lee(C), Batty, Barnes; Faustino Asprilla, Jon Dahl Tomasson.
    Coach: Kenny Dalglish.

