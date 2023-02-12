Mejor partido UCL – Newcastle United vs Barcelona 3-2 1997 – Todos los goles y resúmenes

Champions League 1997-1998 Fase de grupos, jornada 1 St. James’ Park (Newcastle upon Tyne) 17 de septiembre de 1997 3 : 2 Asprilla 22′ Asprilla 31′ Asprilla 49′ Luis Enrique 73′ Figo 89′
Today a player like Asprilla will cost at least 60K Pounds.
What Player
HWTL
Asprilla in peak performance 👍 Legend
Wednesday 17th September 1997
ไม่มีพากย์ขแมร์เลยเหรอ? น็องเปรี๊ยะๆ
How good was Shay Given? He is irish right? and if so the best irish goal keeper ever?
Asplilla arrivò in ritardo. Il mister non voleva farlo giocare. Alla fine segnò 3 volte. Quando gli chiesero il motivo del ritardo, con tutta la calma del mondo rispose: FACEVO SESSO CON UNA DELLE MIE RAGAZZE INGLESI. Un mito
In quella partita Asprilla arrivo in ritardo , perché dovevo fare sesso con la sua ragazza 😂😂😂
And this is why the proposed super league would be terrible, it’s nights like these, they don’t come along often and when they do, the results live forever in the memories as one of those truly amazing European nights
Dang look at the Barcelona Forward and Midfield, jam packed with insane legends.
Rivaldo the world cup winner and runners up, Luis Enrique Spain and Barca legend, Luis Figo Portuguese legend and captain, Emmanuel Amunike Super Eagles icon.
Miguel Angel Nadal the uncle of Rafa Nadal one of the GOAT of Tennis. Also another Spanish national icon of that era.
👏👏👏👏👏👍👍👍👍😍
Absolute classic
O Barcelona jogou muito mal essa partida
Asprilla just wouldn't be denied that night.
I wonder how many grass burns Gillespie would get after sliding down with every cross delivery
Rivaldo is a super player
Newcastle's lineup:
Shay Given; Barton, Watson, Albert, Beresford; Gillespie, Lee(C), Batty, Barnes; Faustino Asprilla, Jon Dahl Tomasson.
Coach: Kenny Dalglish.
Jesus, Asprilla Barnes Shearer… They weren't any inferior to that Barcelona back then
Que recuerdos más buenos.
Ese día el Tino gave us a bad night……..