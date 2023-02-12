Newcastle United 1 Chelsea 0 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

Lo mejor de la acción de la victoria por 1-0 del Newcastle United sobre el Chelsea en St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Sign messi
Nie biwo ofsaid?
WAW, THIIS MANAGER CHANGED THE F GAME
When garang kuol joins its gonna be wildfire for newcastle next year💯
Willson is best player. He’s a good technician
I I love Joe willock
Well done Newcastle!! My boy Willock still doing bits.. Didn't want him to leave us, but glad he is doing well!
Top 4 for sure 😎
Newcastle is Onfire🔥🔥🔥
HE stole that ball from his teammate wow what a strike 😄😄🤣😄🤣🤣😄🤣
As an Arsenal fan I can Say — NEWCASTLE UNITED SHOUL HAVE TO BE IN TOP4 at least in this season Just Look at The Intense of Games⚽🎉🎉 WOW
Havent heard much about isak..
Money money money 💸💸💸
Goal celebration like this could be the reason why players kept getting their knee injured. In my opinion.
Howe is class , if the club has money , success can be bought 😊
И вот кто-то скажет, зачем надо было продавать клуб шейхам, если болельщикам только наоборот в радость что в клуб вливаются средства и он идет в топе таблице радуя фанатов качественной игрой.
great magic from potter
Newcastle 🔥🔥🔥
I'm always happy when Chelsea lose. this is revenge for the dismissal of Tuchel
I am Arsenal everyone should know why I am here
إِذا ما الأصلُ ألفَي غيرَ زال*** فما تزكو مَدى الدهر الفروعُ
وليس يوافقُ ابنُ أبٍ وأمٍ*** أخاه فكيفَ تتفقُ الشروعُ
just wordlclass newscastle
An ice cold celebration 🥶
Who agrees
let's all appreciate, the slide
مبروووووووك من السعودية 🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦
Ladies and Gents, welcome the Toon Army goes To UCL
Love hearing the passion of the local commentators!
What a beautiful goal by Jack Willock, the blues stunned at St. James Park!!!😆😆
Newcastle era alan Shearer
Indonesia 🇮🇩 fans
After 14 years of fuckin hurt, now we are back to where we belong 🖤🤍
Joe,the gunner
grealish smartass remarks turned almiron into a beast
Oh😨😨…That goal is a BEAST!!!
🇸🇦🇸🇦🤍
WOW PARTY AGAIN!! NEWCASTLE HAVE A BRILIANT COACH AND HARD WORKER PLAYERS
I miss Sheffield Wednensday been in the P,L – Sheffield is Englands 3rd Largest City by way of Side & 4th by way of POP People -Its the Birth City of Football-What a great Boxing City the Steel city of SHEFFIELD is. The SWFC fans r the best 22YEARS + With no P,L & Last season they AVG More fans than anyone outside of the P,L They did this from finishing 4th place in L1, Get SHEFF WED Back in the PL–Welldone Newcastle we respect you!!!
I fel if Newcastle sign Mudryk you have a genuine title chance if you let Arsenal get him then top 4 maybe
💣💥💣💥💣💥💥💥
Very Fantastic team ⚫⚪👑
Supported Newcastle since 1969! This is better than the glorious 90s! This team may even win the title!
What an assist???
Just don’t change the manager
It’s confirm guys, Newcastle are possess by some kind of spirit this season, holding Chelsea to just 1 shot for 60 minutes, 3rd in the league, 2pt behind city. They need to be stop, otherwise it would be too late.
I love Newcastle fans. Incredible
Not showed the penalty incident against Chelsea,not even a VAR? Robert Jones blew the whistle 3minutes after the 98minutes extra time.????
Yasser Al-Rumayyan, president of Newcastle, before entering the English Premier League, saved the French and Dutch banks from bankruptcy. It is not surprising that a drastic change for the team and players has taken place with the efforts of the management
Why this defender sliding, stand on your feet bro. Yours sloppy
What a huge win!!
Could it actually be a top 4 finish this season 🤯🤯🤯🤯
🚨🚨🚨🚨
Ex arsenal