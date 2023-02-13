¡¡ASM POR FIN HABLA!! | ENTRADAS FINAL DE COPA A LA VENTA! | NOTICIAS NUFC





¡ASM finalmente habla! ¡Entradas para la Final de Copa a la venta! Noticias NUFC. El extremo del Newcastle United, Alain St Maximin, siempre ha dividido la opinión de los fanáticos sobre él, pero hasta ahora ha estado muy callado sobre todos los rumores que circulaban en la ventana de transferencia de invierno. Sin embargo, esto ahora ha cambiado ya que ha hablado y ha dejado saber a los medios lo que estaba pasando. También las entradas para la final de la Copa Carabao salieron a la venta esta mañana. Miles de aficionados en busca de su entrada para Wembley.



