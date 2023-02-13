¡¡ASM POR FIN HABLA!! | ENTRADAS FINAL DE COPA A LA VENTA! | NOTICIAS NUFC

¡ASM finalmente habla! ¡Entradas para la Final de Copa a la venta! Noticias NUFC. El extremo del Newcastle United, Alain St Maximin, siempre ha dividido la opinión de los fanáticos sobre él, pero hasta ahora ha estado muy callado sobre todos los rumores que circulaban en la ventana de transferencia de invierno. Sin embargo, esto ahora ha cambiado ya que ha hablado y ha dejado saber a los medios lo que estaba pasando. También las entradas para la final de la Copa Carabao salieron a la venta esta mañana. Miles de aficionados en busca de su entrada para Wembley. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: The Toon Review se enorgullece de colaborar con el canal de YouTube de Loaded Mag NUFC. Puedes suscribirte aquí mismo: @loadedmagnufc Si aprecias el canal y lo que hacemos, puedes donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol femenino U8 de Cramlington United para la temporada 2022-23. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #NUFCNEWS #THETOONREVIEW Ahora tenemos un servidor Discord en el que puede registrarse aquí: Twitter: @thetoonreview Facebook: Instagram: thetoonreview Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
He's hitty missy maxi he's good but needs consistentsy he also needs to work getting back like the r st of the team do the dirty work.. if he was a bit better we could forgive him for not tracking back. Start Gordon I say
Logged onto the NUFC website to book and was 7000+ in the queue, got to the buy screen and got an error, logged in again via the email received on Friday, straight in and bought. I have a feeling the thousands queuing were possibly people trying to buy without meeting the criteria.
He's notngood enough. He's lazy arrogant and loses the ball more than he passed players
ASM needs to be kept in the squad because todays game is very much about strength in depth. He gives a different threat for defenders to contend with when the manager wants to change things around. He is a talent, there is no doubt about it. Either coming from the bench or in the starting eleven to compliment our best players. Like Miggy he will improve when supported by better players and tactics. Rather than sending him on long solo runs, improve his short passing game with Isak, Wilson, Joelinton , Burns, Longstaff and Bruno. Expand his repertoire to fully develop the lad.
Tickets for the cup final. Would a two leg final be a better option for the League Cup, home and away. 30,000 tickets is an insult and makes a trip to Wembley a waste of time.
54 million for that lad is well worth it.
LOVE Maxi, if he could adapt a little to start passing trhe ball at the final third he could be incredible.
I'd go the whole hog with Manchester City not just deduct points. Expel them from the league and strip them of their titles.
Glad that our club has been careful on FFP. Maybe they saw this coming?
Clubs who break the rule should be punished otherwise there's no point in having the rules in the first place and no-one will stick to them.
Think I'd give maxi the first half,see how he gets on,if it's as bad as against West ham,give Gordon second half
i dont think maxi is back to his best yet, he doesnt seem to have that electric burst of pace anymore, he seems a bit tight in his movements, I must admit i still worry when he get the ball deep in his own half that he will do something stupid and lose the ball. i hope he gets back to his best, all you can do is support him and try to get him back to his electric best,
I've been saying for a long time that Saint-Maximin needs to go. He's not a team player, he's nowhere near as good as he thinks he is, he seems to get injured if someone looks at him For reasons that I can't figure out, clubs seem to be prepared to pay a lot of money for him, sell him on, spend that money wisely and get in a player, or players, who can actually move the club forward.
I think need to start ASM the next couple of PL games to let him find his rhythm. Then assess after Liverpool. If he fails to impact all 3 games then start Gordon for the cup final with Bruno back in midfield.
I really like Maxi as a super sub! He’s a very unpredictable and threatening running at defenders. But he’s also pretty unpredictable for his own teammates.
With everyone healthy and the new players brought in I’d like to see him work his a$$ off for the final 30 minutes.
Maxi is class. We'd be stupid to sell him as long as he wants to stay. He strengthens the squad. To be honest, some of the stick he gets borders on irrational and stinks a little of what we might call unconscious biases.
Maxi will come right, a vital cog in the machine. Game vs West Ham was a reminder to the whole team you can't let your guard down. Take 30 points off city, make them pay for their repeated sins.
Maxi didn’t have a great game but he did track back and defensively he was ok. It was in attack where he gave the ball away and lacked dynamism.
However it was one game and he hasn’t started since August.
I think Eddie will start him and bring Gordon on sooner next game.
On his day, he's unplayable. But unfortunately, we aren't seeing it. And eddie can't be seeing it, or he would have put him back in the squad. Personally, I think it's time to move him on.
Did anybody actually get an email advising that you are eligible and can now buy tickets?? I didn't wait for the email and just went on at 10.00am. Was in the queue for about 10 mins and bought a ticket. Still not received an email yet. Glad I didn't wait. So if you think you are eligible just click on the link and join the queue. Good luck
I dont think maxi is a player that eddie howe like too much. I think eddie like direct hard working players. But if he start scoring and playing really good he would probably play more.
Maxi for all his natural talent is just inconsistent to often, he lacks the football smarts of a Bruno, with clubs sitting deep on us, they have worked him out. He's not really an EH type of player, whether they should abandon their inverted wingers and put miggy on the left and ASM on the right that may help him. The signing of Gordon and Isak both who play out wide means he may need to reinvent his game.
Give him a run in the team and see what he does. Give Almiron a rest, he looks tired.
Maxi need to play alot more games as he's been out and we don't look too clever going forward anyway
Awsm is French theyallnhoybtheirbdummies out
Hi guys toon review stato blocked me on twitter for a joke please stato give me a second chance
We definitely need to keep asm on his day he is unstoppable I agree he didn't do anything against whu but that's his first start for ages he has had 20 min cameos and showed his class keep him at all costs he was the only player trying when Bruce was in charge
Missed out in 98 and 99 in ballot and gonna unfortunately miss out again.. Sick as a chip !!!
See what happens from now till then but , I'm thinking he would do better somewhere else
We definitely need Maxi he only has to work harder to get in the team again we need quality in the bench
Ref Man City breaking FFP, for me City and any other club breaking the rules should have their current points reduced by 50%. That would hit them hard and send a statement. On the other hand if Man City do not get a major points deduction the governing powers are once again pandering to the “click”, but sets a precedent that we can consider in our future spending. Preference is for a massive City points deduction
Points deduction and transfer bans would a few seasons . The issue is the lawyers will push it out as long as possible so it won't effect this season. I hope this happens
give maxi a song
I thought he was terrible on Saturday..Zero workrate and looked disinterested..I would sell him in Summer..⚽️
Maxi is not going to be at his best if he's only been given a few minutes late on, he looked a bit rusty but that's just lack of match fitness, what a sub to bring on late on though.
Maxi is a class player. He gives other options on the pitch. I think he needs time to find his form again. I hope to see the following lineup in a future game with ASM, Isak, Almiron, Bruno, Joel, Willock + Def line. Eitherway, lets go Mags! Lets keep the group positive and make history together! Wembley here we come! Cheers
From what I've read and seen Paul, City could face being kicked out of Premier League if the full laws of the land were implemented. Obviously it has to be proved and case taken to a hearing etc and dont forget! City have the finances to tie it all up in court for years with appeals etc etc.
Eddie Howe says Newcastle players aren’t passing to one teammate meaning Maxi so hmmm read into that.
Maxi is needed in the squad unless replacements come in. however he does need to improve performances to be staring games. good squad player at the moment
Maxi has something but its certainly not consistency …. a belive Gordon will give that and more
Hi there with you as regard asm,don't see why we should adapt the team t o accommodate one player,unless he was Messi of Pele which he's not
if anyone can get the best from maxi, i have total confidence that eddie can!
ASM is a great talent and I'll always defend him but now I'm wondering if he is now in Eddie Howe's plans going forward, if he is where does he fit in? With the Manchester City situation, this is why we are not going mad in the transfer market buying this player and that player. There are rules and we're not there yet with FFP. Patience is needed !!