LOS FANÁTICOS DEL Newcastle United SE VUELVEN MENTALES cuando la victoria por 2-1 en la Copa Southampton Carabao CONFIRMA A WEMBLEY !!!!!!



Por primera vez desde 1976, el Newcastle llega a la final de la copa de la liga tras vencer al Southampton #nufc #newcastle #carabaocup

38 comentarios en “LOS FANÁTICOS DEL Newcastle United SE VUELVEN MENTALES cuando la victoria por 2-1 en la Copa Southampton Carabao CONFIRMA A WEMBLEY !!!!!!

  1. Adam Pearson

    Apologies for the final information regarding Bruno’s red card I have been misinformed from the people seating around me at the game 👍

  13. CallumBruce

    My grandad who past away on 23rd of December who was a Geordie and a massive Newcastle fan since the 50s I promised him and my granny that I would go to every Newcastle game so since he died iv traveled from Scotland to Newcastle every weekend and midweek games and I took my wee lad who is 5 to the game last night and he didn’t support any football team but he told me after watching that last night he’s a Newcastle fan, plus seeing dj shack was amazing granddad hope you watched the game last night and partied hard! Howay!!!

  14. ToonToon

    Great scenes! Shame about the post match trouble you got stuck in 🙁
    I was there and I could see it escalating, but not able to intervene as quick as I would have liked to because of all the bodies in the way!
    No way for fans to turn on one of their own on such a momentous day! Glad you are okay!
    Small minority though! HWTL!

  16. North East Updates

    What an atmosphere!

    Was great catching up with you again yesterday!

    Still owe you that beer 🍻
    🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤

  17. Mark Best

    Great score . Well please for long staff to score after 4 years in front off home fans . Two great goals . Next step the big one come on Wembley . Toon toon black and white army

  25. Philip Keers NUFC

    Top job Adam
    Wembley here we come
    Sean Longstaff player transformed under Eddie Howe two superb goals
    HWTL! ⚫⚪

  27. Jack Burton

    The way we play there is always a worry that Bruno can get injured before the final anyway or any player for that matter so at least we don’t have to worry about that in the upcoming games.

  29. Frans Hendrix

    Adam, I want to party with you and the lads. Since I am busy at work and at home, i do not have much time to investigate ticketing. Please, could you or an other NUFC supporter inform me how the process of obtaining a Wembley ticket will take place?
    GO MAGPIES! WIN THE CUP!!

  32. Tony

    As I understand Bruno will not miss the final. He will miss the 3 league games we have before the final. HOWAY!!! Congrats to us all 🖤🤍

  38. Dallas Schwartz

    Congrats Adam!! Great job with the channel!

    Hopefully that Duckfart of a Ref isn't allowed anywhere near the grounds much less on the pitch to call the match or he will assuredly cause the Mags to bend over an grab ankles if given the chance…

