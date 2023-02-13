LOS FANÁTICOS DEL Newcastle United SE VUELVEN MENTALES cuando la victoria por 2-1 en la Copa Southampton Carabao CONFIRMA A WEMBLEY !!!!!!

Por primera vez desde 1976, el Newcastle llega a la final de la copa de la liga tras vencer al Southampton #nufc #newcastle #carabaocup
Apologies for the final information regarding Bruno’s red card I have been misinformed from the people seating around me at the game 👍
Adam is it true you shag who you want ?
Enjoy every moment lads and don't let anybody say you can't…this is a major cup final . ENJOY IT ..DH7 MAGS .
Bellter mate 👌 👍 👏
Я мечтаю попасть на матч с участием Ньюкасл
Ньюкасл лучший 🤘
10:10 i go to the same school as them ahahah
Class!!
We going to Wembley
Im so glad Bruno wont miss the final cmon Newcastle our fans were fucking incredible last night HWTL ❤️
Beuno wint miss final he's missing next 3 prem games
Congratulations to Newcastle fans, you deserve this success, hope you win.
My grandad who past away on 23rd of December who was a Geordie and a massive Newcastle fan since the 50s I promised him and my granny that I would go to every Newcastle game so since he died iv traveled from Scotland to Newcastle every weekend and midweek games and I took my wee lad who is 5 to the game last night and he didn’t support any football team but he told me after watching that last night he’s a Newcastle fan, plus seeing dj shack was amazing granddad hope you watched the game last night and partied hard! Howay!!!
Great scenes! Shame about the post match trouble you got stuck in 🙁
I was there and I could see it escalating, but not able to intervene as quick as I would have liked to because of all the bodies in the way!
No way for fans to turn on one of their own on such a momentous day! Glad you are okay!
Small minority though! HWTL!
Sounds like a lot of fans won't be home for tea
What an atmosphere!
Was great catching up with you again yesterday!
Still owe you that beer 🍻
🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤
Great score . Well please for long staff to score after 4 years in front off home fans . Two great goals . Next step the big one come on Wembley . Toon toon black and white army
Insane, best fans in the world. LOUDER 😂🖤🤍
Tell me ma I won't be home for 2 day I'm on a bender 26th of February 🤣🤣
Brunos going to Wembley !!
Did you record the match because you were sitting behind me
How come the fans didn't run onto the pitch
We are off to Wembley come on Newcastle keep up your hard work on your videos
Howay the lads!! Wembley!
Top job Adam
Wembley here we come
Sean Longstaff player transformed under Eddie Howe two superb goals
HWTL! ⚫⚪
That songs worse that the eieieio one Jesus we need some new material
The way we play there is always a worry that Bruno can get injured before the final anyway or any player for that matter so at least we don’t have to worry about that in the upcoming games.
I’m 62 so thank F this is going to happen in my lifetime. 🙂
Adam, I want to party with you and the lads. Since I am busy at work and at home, i do not have much time to investigate ticketing. Please, could you or an other NUFC supporter inform me how the process of obtaining a Wembley ticket will take place?
GO MAGPIES! WIN THE CUP!!
Awesome video mate x
What a fucking awesome video
As I understand Bruno will not miss the final. He will miss the 3 league games we have before the final. HOWAY!!! Congrats to us all 🖤🤍
🎶Tell Me Ma Me Ma I Wont Be Home For Tea Were Going To Wembley Tell Me Ma Me Ma🎶
HWTL!!⚪⚫⚪⚫
Newcastle Forrest final 👍😂😂
I was 17 years old in 1976, I hope the 17 year old will say today we won the cup.. 2023.
🤍🖤 مبروك
Congrats Adam!! Great job with the channel!
Hopefully that Duckfart of a Ref isn't allowed anywhere near the grounds much less on the pitch to call the match or he will assuredly cause the Mags to bend over an grab ankles if given the chance…