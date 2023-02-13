Newcastle United ¡EL CENTROCAMPISTA OBJETIVO como Jonno Shelvey SE UNE a Nottingham Forest!



21 comentarios en “Newcastle United ¡EL CENTROCAMPISTA OBJETIVO como Jonno Shelvey SE UNE a Nottingham Forest!

  3. Chubby Gallasso

    Sad to see Jonjo go ,loved watching him during the dark times,would loved to have seen a fit Jonjo play in current side.

  8. Monkton Da Teign

    5:01 there is no way in this life time Shelvy was injured again. 100% your not getting your 2 games; and we’ll let you go in Jan if your Agent quietly finds a home you want. What was his wages? I doubt they were worth what we were getting out of him and was based on him being one of top three players at the club, then you added allllll of that on to his descent injury record… then 100% no games, no contract, no future because… 2 games, To much, to past… big love to our Bald-headed, purple when cold, balls spraying, balls juggler who could sit deep and play so so long right on top of someone’s head…. 😂

    Seriously though, Thank you JoJo, forevery thing; honest thank you for being one of the few that fought everything to even give us even the chance of all these dreams our dreams coming true.

  9. Monkton Da Teign

    Now I know why we didn’t get the RB from France who looked mint. Harry is so much better and you match up his stats and scouting tape it’s is scarily close to Trips, his free kicks and corner were literally if you squinted you’d question if Trips wasn’t taking them

  11. Monkton Da Teign

    So, and I am only 3:05 in so should wait as I know it will be answered. But Jonjo not injured, told they won’t play him enough to get additional year, and; as per Fraz didn’t want to risk him playing and not get transfer in Jan, that right?

  12. Jackosaurus117

    Sad to see Jonjo go. Been a great player for us over the years and will always have a soft spot for Rafa’s Championship players

  13. Monkton Da Teign

    I have said it before, and I will say it again! ‘Nothing better than getting home to here from the Toon Rob Flatmate all about what’s been going on!

  14. Monkton Da Teign

    Why’s it feel all ‘🇺🇸QB Drafted in the NFL first round, to run the clipboard and take a couple snaps through the season for one of the Leagues Greatest QB till he takes over’y with Trips and his Prodigy? Or just me?

  17. Mark Routledge

    When Wood was let go, I assumed that meant that Eddie knew someone was definitely coming in as a replacement. That appears not to have been the case & it looks like JJ is also going without a confirmed replacement being on the way. Tomorrow could be massive for NUFC or a total disaster. We really need a decent midfielder. AND, by the way, I'm a bit surprised that the FA have arranged a cup semi-final for the last day of the transfer window.

  20. Peter nufc

    Takecare johno jo . Eeee I'm so excited this club is so positive it manifests it's self in us fans we are a happy city 👌

Los comentarios están cerrados.