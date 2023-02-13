Newcastle United ¡EL CENTROCAMPISTA OBJETIVO como Jonno Shelvey SE UNE a Nottingham Forest!

¡COMENTA TUS OPINIONES! Instagram: Twitter: Facebook: ¿COMPRAS EN AMAZON? Comience a navegar usando mi enlace a continuación y ayude a apoyar el Canal: También vea algunos de mis productos preferidos a continuación: Camiseta favorita de local de Newcastle: Camiseta favorita de visitante de Newcastle: Micrófono principal: Micrófono portátil: Cámara de transmisión en vivo: Grabación portátil: #Newcastle #NUFC # Transferencias
Wouldn’t say manic but has been movement for sure
I'd put Fraser in the berge deal
Sad to see Jonjo go ,loved watching him during the dark times,would loved to have seen a fit Jonjo play in current side.
11:22
Loans for First Team
Transfer’s for Securing our WonderKid’s of the Future
Hopefully now we can signed Maddison
So Wood & JoJo to Notts? Proved they can be part of a team to avoid relegation, over and over again!
3:36 no because in our knowledge he was injured and we needed someone, that’s not changed for the latter
5:01 there is no way in this life time Shelvy was injured again. 100% your not getting your 2 games; and we’ll let you go in Jan if your Agent quietly finds a home you want. What was his wages? I doubt they were worth what we were getting out of him and was based on him being one of top three players at the club, then you added allllll of that on to his descent injury record… then 100% no games, no contract, no future because… 2 games, To much, to past… big love to our Bald-headed, purple when cold, balls spraying, balls juggler who could sit deep and play so so long right on top of someone’s head…. 😂
Seriously though, Thank you JoJo, forevery thing; honest thank you for being one of the few that fought everything to even give us even the chance of all these dreams our dreams coming true.
Now I know why we didn’t get the RB from France who looked mint. Harry is so much better and you match up his stats and scouting tape it’s is scarily close to Trips, his free kicks and corner were literally if you squinted you’d question if Trips wasn’t taking them
Keep Kraft (if he was really injured and not the same as others) as looked good with first few games…
So, and I am only 3:05 in so should wait as I know it will be answered. But Jonjo not injured, told they won’t play him enough to get additional year, and; as per Fraz didn’t want to risk him playing and not get transfer in Jan, that right?
Sad to see Jonjo go. Been a great player for us over the years and will always have a soft spot for Rafa’s Championship players
I have said it before, and I will say it again! ‘Nothing better than getting home to here from the Toon Rob Flatmate all about what’s been going on!
Why’s it feel all ‘🇺🇸QB Drafted in the NFL first round, to run the clipboard and take a couple snaps through the season for one of the Leagues Greatest QB till he takes over’y with Trips and his Prodigy? Or just me?
I hate to see JJ going TBH
But you’ll always have a place in our hearts ❤
Goodluck Jon Jo 👍👏
When Wood was let go, I assumed that meant that Eddie knew someone was definitely coming in as a replacement. That appears not to have been the case & it looks like JJ is also going without a confirmed replacement being on the way. Tomorrow could be massive for NUFC or a total disaster. We really need a decent midfielder. AND, by the way, I'm a bit surprised that the FA have arranged a cup semi-final for the last day of the transfer window.
Finally will we forget about Maddison please.
Good luck jonjo for the future been a fantastic player for newcastle
Takecare johno jo . Eeee I'm so excited this club is so positive it manifests it's self in us fans we are a happy city 👌
Please!!! Lets not forget. This is a long term project! We are clearly ahead of schedule.