El vlog de las celebraciones de la final de la Copa Carabao del Newcastle United SALE MUY MAL…



A veces, cuando los videos de YouTube, las cosas pueden salirse completamente de mi control y dar lugar a situaciones incómodas #nufc #newcastle #final

29 comentarios en “El vlog de las celebraciones de la final de la Copa Carabao del Newcastle United SALE MUY MAL…

  8. TheWoodIsPoo

    As somebody similar aged to this guy – some guys my age get jealous towards younger people who have their whole life ahead of them as well as their youthful looks.

    The typical guy will be very unhappy with his own life but in this case this combined with the result but then seeing a young lad getting attention from a bunch of football supporters and it no doubt pushed him over the edge.

    He’s likely a nasty drunk as well to top it all.

    Sadly he’s probably gonna get even more bitter with age.

    Anyway glad to see your positive reaction by not giving him what he wanted, although I do sense he’d have had his ass handed to him by the lads singing 😂

    Just keep your wits about you lad – plenty of bitter men about.

  14. Scott Saul

    The biggest compliment I can give you is if you were playing anyone other than us ( Man United) I would want you to win btw that guy was a ducking Prick!

  15. Jordan Rochester

    As a Sunderland fan I never thought I'd say this but well done on reaching the final. Absolutely class for the NE. Great composure with that utter bell end too mate ❤

  22. Richard Trueman

    Wish I'd been there. I could have put my 6'7" frame in front of him and difused things quickly. Keep it up Adam, great content as always

  23. Geordie Kev

    Took leng enough for someone to give that numpty a shake .. howay lads if we see Adam or any the other Content creators getting bother , let's stand with them !!!

  25. Andrew Robinson

    What a pathetic, jealous, middle aged worm. Good to see the real geordies stick together. Keep up the good work Adam

