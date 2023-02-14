El vlog de las celebraciones de la final de la Copa Carabao del Newcastle United SALE MUY MAL…

A veces, cuando los videos de YouTube, las cosas pueden salirse completamente de mi control y dar lugar a situaciones incómodas #nufc #newcastle #final
That guy will be embarrassed forever, the gimp
If he hit you mate the toon fans would kicked shite clean out him. What 🔔 end
Shocking!
What a prat he was!!
Only a real man can handle himself like Adam, Howay the Lads, To wembly we go!!
The fat guys look like he is born in kfc
That guy is like David Brent. What a bell end 😅
Obviously a Southampton fan what he doesn't realise it's just a game and they lost
As somebody similar aged to this guy – some guys my age get jealous towards younger people who have their whole life ahead of them as well as their youthful looks.
The typical guy will be very unhappy with his own life but in this case this combined with the result but then seeing a young lad getting attention from a bunch of football supporters and it no doubt pushed him over the edge.
He’s likely a nasty drunk as well to top it all.
Sadly he’s probably gonna get even more bitter with age.
Anyway glad to see your positive reaction by not giving him what he wanted, although I do sense he’d have had his ass handed to him by the lads singing 😂
Just keep your wits about you lad – plenty of bitter men about.
Wtf was his problem.
How embarrassing he was. Well done sticking up for yourself Adam. You did nothing wrong. NUFC fans always have your back.
Kids absolutely off his nut walking the streets on his own – could have done with a whack. Take care big boy x
ALWAYS SOME DIVIES & DICKHEADS ,KEEP ON GOING ADAM .
Anyone know who that guy is?? He must hate his life to talk to people like that 😊
The biggest compliment I can give you is if you were playing anyone other than us ( Man United) I would want you to win btw that guy was a ducking Prick!
As a Sunderland fan I never thought I'd say this but well done on reaching the final. Absolutely class for the NE. Great composure with that utter bell end too mate ❤
Handled it well mate. Lot of idiots around sadly. Looking forward to playing you guys.
Well handled Adam. Guy is a complete twat. You can’t argue with stupid.
Why didn't someone knock him out
Ohhhh I'd have choked that guy in an instant. These types need to learn a lesson.
What an idiot that guy is. Adam lad keep up the excellent work. The whole Newcastle fan base is behind you.
Couldn't beat sheffield wednesday doh 🫡😂
Wish I'd been there. I could have put my 6'7" frame in front of him and difused things quickly. Keep it up Adam, great content as always
Took leng enough for someone to give that numpty a shake .. howay lads if we see Adam or any the other Content creators getting bother , let's stand with them !!!
Hey Adam brilliant lad, you handled yourself perfectly, please dont be put off by that – always enjoy your vids
What a pathetic, jealous, middle aged worm. Good to see the real geordies stick together. Keep up the good work Adam
There's always one 🙄
What a bellend he was 🤡😅
What a melt. Handled that well Adam. Great to see the geordies looking after each other
Long as you are OK mate you going a good job come on the mags 👍