Entrevista posterior al partido de Eddie Howe | Newcastle United vs Southampton 2-1



🔴VIDEOS RECOMENDADOS/VIDEO DE LISTAS DE REPRODUCCIÓN🎥: Entrevista posterior al partido de Nathan Jones: VIDEO🎥: Entrevista posterior al partido de Sean Longstaff: VIDEO🎥: Reacción de Didier Domi al ganar: LISTA DE REPRODUCCIÓN:🎥: ENTREVISTAS POSTPARTIDO: #CarabaoCup #NEWSOU #NUFC

ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.

23 comentarios en “Entrevista posterior al partido de Eddie Howe | Newcastle United vs Southampton 2-1

  8. ken hedley

    He was was born in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, so how can he be a Geordie?! 🤣 he's doing a great job for Newcastle though and the fans love him….

  9. Mark Franklin

    I'm so pleased for Newcastle and the great fans, they deserve this success even tho I'm not a Newcastle fan. Also I knew Eddie would be the right choice for Newcastle. Good luck in the final.

  12. CreativityCell

    I lumped on Newcastle losing to UTD in final before both semi kicked off! It's like taking candy from a baby! I do luv Toon optimism though! Money buys trophies, ask Chelski, but Toon need another year and a bit of luck! Yeah, Iake more money on sports betting that Toon fans make working in a whole year! I feel sorry for them, don't buy tickets to Carabao final, you'll lose, save your money til FA Cup next year! I'm trying to help! 😁

  13. CreativityCell

    After spending £200M in the past 18 months, I think we really deserved to beat a team fighting Relegation who have only spent £50M in the last 2 years! Obviously we will lose to UTD in final but remember the dressing room dance Dan did! And we have a player with a G.C.S.E in woodwork, so we're improving all the time. 🤣🤣🤣

  23. K.K

    Eddie is a Geordie 👍In Eddie we trust so bring it on. The league position is fantastic, couldn't knock the man for the time and effort he gives his players.. Great time to be a Geordie. IN EDDIE WE TRUST 👍🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Los comentarios están cerrados.