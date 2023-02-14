Entrevista posterior al partido de Eddie Howe | Newcastle United vs Southampton 2-1

🔴VIDEOS RECOMENDADOS/VIDEO DE LISTAS DE REPRODUCCIÓN🎥: Entrevista posterior al partido de Nathan Jones: VIDEO🎥: Entrevista posterior al partido de Sean Longstaff: VIDEO🎥: Reacción de Didier Domi al ganar: LISTA DE REPRODUCCIÓN:🎥: ENTREVISTAS POSTPARTIDO: #CarabaoCup #NEWSOU #NUFC
Nathan Jones post match Interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_aawn5O2QP4
Impartial foreign ref should be doing the final at Wembley.
I hope they batter Man U
If we put in a second half like that against Man utd we will get beat
Absolutely amazing what he has done!
I don't think we have enough to beat Man Utd. I hate to say it but just can't see us winning.
Bruno 😂
He was was born in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, so how can he be a Geordie?! 🤣 he's doing a great job for Newcastle though and the fans love him….
I'm so pleased for Newcastle and the great fans, they deserve this success even tho I'm not a Newcastle fan. Also I knew Eddie would be the right choice for Newcastle. Good luck in the final.
🖤🤍🏆🖤🤍
History in the making
I lumped on Newcastle losing to UTD in final before both semi kicked off! It's like taking candy from a baby! I do luv Toon optimism though! Money buys trophies, ask Chelski, but Toon need another year and a bit of luck! Yeah, Iake more money on sports betting that Toon fans make working in a whole year! I feel sorry for them, don't buy tickets to Carabao final, you'll lose, save your money til FA Cup next year! I'm trying to help! 😁
After spending £200M in the past 18 months, I think we really deserved to beat a team fighting Relegation who have only spent £50M in the last 2 years! Obviously we will lose to UTD in final but remember the dressing room dance Dan did! And we have a player with a G.C.S.E in woodwork, so we're improving all the time. 🤣🤣🤣
It's not that hard to beat ManU
manU brakeable
Longstaff rocks – trust in Eddie Howe…
They Is Gonna Make A Statue Of You!
Long live the new KING ..!!!!! What a man
Tell me ma & da wa gan to Wembley
A beautiful man taking a beautiful team to wembley
Their are lot of pundits eating humble pie, the dream continues
Thanks again Eddie, Day by day is a beautiful philosophy. Thank you.
So proud here love ya Eddie…Toon Army gonna paint Wembley black n white
Eddie is a Geordie 👍In Eddie we trust so bring it on. The league position is fantastic, couldn't knock the man for the time and effort he gives his players.. Great time to be a Geordie. IN EDDIE WE TRUST 👍🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆