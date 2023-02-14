Jonjo Shelvey del Newcastle United en conversaciones AVANZADAS con el Nottingham Forest | Noticias de Transferencia Forestal

¿Se está convirtiendo Nottingham Forest #nffc en la casa de retiro #nufc del Newcastle United para sus jugadores mayores de 30 años? ¡Como otro más está vinculado a Forest! ¡Felipe del Atlético de Madrid parece estar listo para unirse a Forest ya que se están llevando a cabo más conversaciones entre los dos clubes! Navas del PSG #psg tendrá su reconocimiento médico en las próximas 24 horas con el Nottingham Forest TODO ESTO Y MAS!!! All Things FFTV ¿No puede obtener suficiente contenido de Nottingham Forest? Entonces Sintoniza los mejores podcasts de Forest «Grumpy Old Reds» en tu plataforma favorita Haz clic en este enlace para más – —————- AMAZON ———– —– Si está comprando en Amazon, simplemente haga clic en el enlace a continuación y continúe haciendo sus compras. ¡Esto es GRATIS para usted, pero me ayuda mucho! ———————— APOYO FFTV ———————— Únase a este canal para obtener acceso a los beneficios: O haga una donación aquí –
Toon reject behave yourself he improves your 1st team you will be supprised
Wouldn't it be better to call your your channel Forest fans tv instead Forest fan tv ?
As a toon fan I'm heartbroken that Jonjo is leaving without getting a decent run in the team under Eddie. He worked so hard and looked brilliant in preseason against Benfica etc before getting injured. I've loved the lad since his brilliant debut for us against West Ham. He is without a doubt one of the most underrated players in the premier League. Congratulations Forest you have signed a superstar. I'll be following Forest because of Jonjo, I wish him nothing but the best.
I’ve looked at his injury record over his career and the longest he as been injured is 71 days, only 2 seasons has he missed double figure amount of games that season, all other seasons he’s only missed single figure games so to put it politely, your wrong on this issue and wish you wouldn’t keep bringing it up because it’s massive straw man
Becoming a dumping ground for Newcastle rejects. Think the links the last couple of weeks are a massive concern tbh. Don't like any of the links and smacks of panic buying. Can't keep bringing in large groups of players and then making excuses about time to gel etc
Theres some DODGY dealings going on between NUFC and NFFC IMO
Shelvey is class , only missed out this year due to injury , he is a hugely important player , very sad to see him go
Negative forest fans about this signing should go support notts county!!, thats what football they deserve
GREAT SIGNING!!! COME ON YOU FUCKING REDS!!!!!!
I think what Nottingham needs is PL proven ability. You guys have basically bought left and right (25 players or so) with no direction to it! Shelvey will be a great buy and yes he needs to stay fit. It's been a horrible season for him.
Would rather we kept him.
You're getting a good player, with a solid backbone. A true servant to our club and massively overlooked. He will be a miss.
Tbf I’d rather you took Lacells Shellie a a good player he will put in the work for yous
Shelvey is a weird one. Think Charnley must have an arrangement with Newcastle with these transfers…commission or something! Couple of things. 1: Yates may be out for a lot longer. 2: The Utd game saw a bit of a change in formation/approach. I think we'll go back to 4-3-3 again but maybe Cooper's thinking about us trying to gain more possession in games. Shelvey is more comfortable on the ball than Yates. I'm not that keen on the transfer but it may be us being short on numbers in centre mid. He's not that athletic so that is a concern.
Having watched your full video now I hear your frustrations & misgivings.
Do you think it's a case of getting in players for the "right now"?
Survival is a MUST for you this season & Ncle did similar last January, bringing in Wood, Burn, Trippier (all circa 30 or over).
I truly hope you stay up & genuinely think you will. (toon fan).
PS. I WOULDN'T wish Lascelles on you. Ha ha ha
may as well buy Dubravka, Lacelles, Lewis while you are at it
This is one of the worst assessments of a player I’ve ever watched. If you did any kind of homework into the player (as you’d expect before you do a full video on him) you might know that he’d probably be a bigger part of our starting 11 if he hadn’t got injured during pre season last summer after he’d reached his fittest he’s been in his career to fight for his place.
To call him ‘past it’ and ‘sick note’ is just ridiculous.
Bring back Des Walker, he'll be still quicker than cook ☺️
Always rated this guy . He isn't our reject, only his injury limited him game time.. He is a world class on his day..His passing is second to none
Shelvey is a fan favourite at Ncle. His passing is sublime. I'd love to see his contract extended.
I definitely don't see him as a Toon reject.
Shelvey has still got a few years left in him I would happily still have him at Newcastle, Lacelles isn’t prem quality though we only concede when he’s in the side great servant but always makes a mistake which costs he had real promise when he first signed as well.
I was worried when we got rid of the recruitment staff, more worried when Dane left, and now I am thinking, this is not the kind of shrewd business we did in the Summer. Freuler and Lodi… they were ridiculously good signings for a newly promoted side. Now we're onto Chris Wood.
Shelvey definitely is a Prem quality player and a lot better technically than Yates, especially passing forwards.
Shelvey would be a great signing for Nottingham Forest.
He's a good player. Skilled and held NUFC together during the dark years. Not past it. He's fit.
Had muscular Felipe been around in first leg of Cup tie he would never allowed free run by Rashford before scoring, such school boy defending
Unlike the Wood signing, reassuringly, the Geordies aren’t celebrating Mr Shelvey joining us. They are, in fact, clearly gutted by it which at least make me feel better. But, yes, an oldish injury-prone player is not really what we need.
JonJo may be a good addition. Wish we could get a young centre forward and a youngish centreback.
I thought he retired 10 years ago
He's a good player and I'd say he's still got alot to give for the next two or three years. He will do well at Forest. Are Forest trying to win some kind of fantasy football cup for player purchases?
Just because the media ''link'' us with various players , doesnt meen our club are actually wanting to sign these or that Forest even know anything about these players. We will always be linked to various player because there agents are trying to find clubs for their players . Dont think its all true though. Just sayin.
He has been injured all season, don't understand this one.
Another Toon fan if this is a loan deal for Forest then you should be clapping your hands hope you guys stay in the premier 👍 .
Another injury prone player
Nooooo9
I’d be quite happy to keep jonjo at the toon for another couple of seasons
Forest definitely looking in the wrong places, surely it's the CB position we need filling, not the midfield, imho.
I’m actually really gutted to see him leave, brilliant character and a raw talent, despite being 3rd in the league I still thought there was room for him to be part of our squad. Hope he does well.
Shelvey is 100% past it – totally correct. Enjoy 😂
You should look into Jonjo a little more before saying he’s past it. He has had a lot of stick and never let it get in his way. Despite the operation he had to have he came back on the pitch over a month sooner than we thought. He is a solid, dependable player who you should be grateful to have in your team
LOVE the Jennifer Hewitt analogy by the way. 🙂
Would prefer ASM over Shelvey tbh
Always HATED Shelvey but have to admit that's always been as a fan of his opposition.
Bright side = Geoff Thomas 2.0