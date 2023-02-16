💥 ¡AHORA! ✅ ¡EL PUNDIT DE LA BBC ESTÁ IMPRESIONADO! NEWCASTLE UNITED NOTICIAS DE HOY ⚫️ ⚪️

Bienvenido a nuestro exclusivo canal de noticias del Newcastle United, donde te mantendrás informado diariamente. Te mantendremos informado sobre las últimas noticias del Newcastle United sin noticias falsas. ¡Disfruta del asunto! Para recibir las noticias más importantes del Newcastle United, suscríbete y activa la campanita. 🔔 ⚠️Nota ⚠️ Como el canal preserva la verdad y la confianza de nuestra audiencia, le traemos noticias de sitios confiables como: SKY Sports, BT Sports, ESPN UK #newcastleunited #newcastletransfernews #newcastleunitednews
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
Migie send your boots to be cleaned of
Jack graylish lol
We have a very good strong team and manager who has put mercantile we're there are today and very good player's aswell come on you magpies keep playing well 👍 😀 😉 👏
Wor Miggy is a Geordie 🖤🤍
I knew this lad given the chance would come good!!!
Full respect to the fella!!! 👌👏👏👏
How many Toon subs today? 6? Eh? That aside what a great performance
Simple he's wor miggy a total work horse are you watching grealish 🤣🤣🤣🤣