Newcastle United 4 Aston Villa 0 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

Destacados extendidos de la victoria del Newcastle United por 4-0 sobre el Aston Villa en St. James' Park. Callum Wilson (2), Joelinton y Miguel Almirón en la portería de las Urracas.
I'm proud to be a Newcastle fan 🖤🤍
#I must admit that Almiron, Joelinton and other key NUFC players are much more better than the overhyped Grealish.
#Grealish is just an overhyped player because of nationality.
England 🏴
6:55 just look at that express train Trippier coming up the side….
Pertandingan ini nufc sangat kuat di semua lini, sangat kompak kerjasama di semua sisi, astin villa sangat sulit mengembangkan permainannya. Salah satu pertandingan terbaik the magpies
Bro , Newcastle this season play the most exciting and the most agressive team in all the world, they create a thousands of goals opportunity during each games ,they destroy every other team with their Flashy Attack style , the only thing they needs to fix more is to not miss all these goal opportunity and then they can easily win the Premier League
😅we are on our way and the top 6🤣🤣🤣 especially MU and scouters talking about Saudi Arabia taking over there teams 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 whatever happened to all the hypocrites screaming about our take over Toon Army
If we can sell Wood
this season is so similar to Chelsea season in 2003/04 in which rejuvenated Chelsea had a promising squad with a lot of potential
at 2:08 Shaer underestimated the run of Baily . He could have stolen a penalty or at least convert the ball to a dangerous ball. Shaer should have been smarter , show some fitness and concentrate more and in extreme cases make a tackle before the winger enter the penalty area . If Newcastle are to fight in the champions league he should not be tricked by the wingers like that.
Beneran mirip raditya dika
THE DREAM TEAM
Wilson's girlfriend is crossbars.
Raditya Dika Aldiron The Best
Almiron 🏆💯✅
Man city fan here
TOON…TOON..BLACK WHITE ARMY!!
Y'all really look amazing man
new castle winning the league
Almiron scored the same exact goal last week.
Newcastle and Brighton having good start to season. Gunners to
No space for Loserpool 👹
Eddie has worked wonders with Big Joe & Miggy next challenge is Chris Wood. 💪🤔😆
Joe Willocks face when he comes in for the celebration after Almirons goal😂 He’s like “oooosh lad”
what a joy to watch🤩🤩🤩
Goodness me we did that. Man is in fantasy land😹.
to the takeover group, Howe and the boys. Thank you for getting us back to where we belong, my love for this club will never die.. HWTL
🇺🇿🇺🇿🇺🇿
This new zoom on YouTube videos is just so good, thank you YouTube.
I just can’t stop watching these videos, it is just so good to be rid of the Ashley years.
Love from Uganda am Newcastle supporter since 1999 but I never get a chance to watch even one match I need support atleast to watch any one of Newcastle match live 😭
Bro this could have been 6 easy .. how could they miss that ..