Tottenham Hotspur 1 Newcastle United 2 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA



Diez minutos de los mejores momentos de la victoria por 2-1 del Newcastle United sobre el Tottenham Hotspur. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.

34 comentarios en “Tottenham Hotspur 1 Newcastle United 2 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

  2. Drubbin

    does every tottenham manager get appointed and told "and just remember, always tell the players to fall over easily"? like even the GK did it lol

  4. Herrera1

    9:50 the emotion of Eddie here, and then Conte coming to him after the match for a quick handshake.
    This is happening. Newcastle are doing it for real. And it's just the beginning.
    Can't wait to see this happening with the greats, Klopp and Guardiola.
    We may or may not get them this year, but it will happen eventually, and it's going to feel soooo good!! ⚫️⚪️

  6. 김회연

    뉴캐슬 저 24번 한국과 친선경기때 2골이나 넣어잔아 미꾸라지처럼 드리볼도 잘빠져나가고 슛도 구석지에 차넣는 여우다

  10. Morpheus

    Every one would think that all the credit for Newcastle current success after being bottom of the league goes to the Saudi Arabia takeover . But actually I think it is only 20% for the money they invested , 30% for team spirit and 50% for a magician called Eddie Howe.

  20. Juan Cristobal Centurion

    Ñandejara la oñembosaraki laja ko almiron…ndaipori ohupytyarã chupe odipara jave…aguije peeme newcastle pegueraha hague la ore jugar…SALUDOS EN EL DULCE IDIONA GUARANI… PARAGUAY

  24. Night Barber

    We are gathering such a powerful, unstoppable momentum, fitness levels are ridiculous we are just steam rolling teams and they can't handle the aggression and pace. Eddie Howe and his staff have really worked miracles with players who were average at best before he got there. Almiron, Joelinton, Schar, Willock, Longstaff especially have all improved so much technically and look really fit and sharp. Howe isn't just a manager he is a world class coach who can take players to a new level. He deserves all the praise he gets

  25. Marcus Didius

    Dear all,
    Canny video as always👍
    Brilliant team performance👏😎The sleeping giant is well & truly AWAKE👏💪 Love how we are getting a lot of stick from fans in the Septic 6 – inject it
    😄😃🤑😛🤪😜
    Onwards & upwards🙋
    Regards,

  27. Luka Matic

    Bode u oči sebičnost "zvijezda" u Tottenham timu. Neka takvi budu i na svjetskom prvenstvu u dresu svojih nacionalnih timova.😎

Los comentarios están cerrados.