Tottenham Hotspur 1 Newcastle United 2 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

Diez minutos de los mejores momentos de la victoria por 2-1 del Newcastle United sobre el Tottenham Hotspur.
Almiron is far better than the over-rated and expensive players like Grealish, Antony, Nunez and others.
does every tottenham manager get appointed and told "and just remember, always tell the players to fall over easily"? like even the GK did it lol
9:50 the emotion of Eddie here, and then Conte coming to him after the match for a quick handshake.
This is happening. Newcastle are doing it for real. And it's just the beginning.
Can't wait to see this happening with the greats, Klopp and Guardiola.
We may or may not get them this year, but it will happen eventually, and it's going to feel soooo good!! ⚫️⚪️
How can you not love Miggy
Every one would think that all the credit for Newcastle current success after being bottom of the league goes to the Saudi Arabia takeover . But actually I think it is only 20% for the money they invested , 30% for team spirit and 50% for a magician called Eddie Howe.
These team gonna bring problems
They played so freely and fast. Wow great job Newcastle
Newcastle's keeper was brilliant
Ref had a stinker. Penalty? Handball?
Sweet Goals By Callum Wilson And Miguel Almiron👏👏👏, Well Played Newcastle United, Well Played 👏💯
The move for the Joelonton handball chance was exquisite.
We are gathering such a powerful, unstoppable momentum, fitness levels are ridiculous we are just steam rolling teams and they can't handle the aggression and pace. Eddie Howe and his staff have really worked miracles with players who were average at best before he got there. Almiron, Joelinton, Schar, Willock, Longstaff especially have all improved so much technically and look really fit and sharp. Howe isn't just a manager he is a world class coach who can take players to a new level. He deserves all the praise he gets
Canny video as always👍
Brilliant team performance👏😎The sleeping giant is well & truly AWAKE👏💪 Love how we are getting a lot of stick from fans in the Septic 6 – inject it
Onwards & upwards🙋
Go to champion league
how on earth the extra tıme was 5 minutes it should have been at least 15 minutes
all the newcastle goals were gifts from the keeper
is the the former southampton manager now at newcastle
Hot take: Newcastle will finish 2nd in the Prem with this side in this form.
Because of Son Heung-min
Tottenham are ruined
Heung-Min Son should be removed
As an Arsenal fan iam happy and replaying the highlight more than 50 times