¿Cuándo expandirá el Newcastle United St James’ Park y hasta qué capacidad? Craig Hope en Strawberry Place

Craig Hope, del Daily Mail, le contó la historia esta semana de cómo el Newcastle United volvió a comprar el terreno de Strawberry Place detrás de St James’ Park con miras a ampliar el estadio. Aquí, visita el sitio para brindarle las últimas noticias sobre lo que significa exactamente la compra para el futuro del club. Haga clic aquí para leer la historia de Mail…
Class video Craig – totally get not wanting to see the East stand rebuilt because of the memories it evokes. My first game (Shrewsbury, Aug 1983) was in the benches and would have been in or around those turnstiles 🙏
Cheers Craig. The buying of Strawberry Place, I think shows the intentions that St James Park is the future for Newcastle United. With modern engineering I'm sure St James can expand even to 65-70k
Gascoigne Gardens…. Beardsley Boulevard…. Waddle Way….. Ashley Avenue… No No scrap that!
Thanks Craig for doing the walk round and showing us how and where such a development could happen..
more free half season tickets when it gets extended!
The easy stand is shite and dont match a Big club
As I understand it although I could be wrong, I'm of the understanding that those listed buildings could be taken down brick by brick and moved to a different location. They dont hold any unique architectural value other than age. It's a painstaking process but it has been done before but it is a very very very very costly endeavor but to the PIF it would be the equivalent of loose change. A fully developed st James's park is surely everyone's dream.
I’m Malmo FF but Newcastle is my Papa’s team I’ve got colleagues in London! It’d going to a mythical football Fiji at Wembley! 🎉 GCI Geordie Capital Invasion! 🎉
Great vid Craig, this channel can really kick off but need to improve the audio first!
i would love to see them expand sjp but i dont think this land has been bought for that i think short term its going to be a fan base. the co owners own loads of land around newcastle and this just adds to the portfolio. SJP is a fantastic stadium but its not a world class stadium and at the end of the day thats what these people will want and i with restrictions i cant see how u can turn the stadium into that
Great to hear that the view won't be restricted as I personally think that the view of the stadium coming over the the bridge from the Gateshead side and the view of the stadium has been ruined by the monstrosity of the building s around SJP
Maybe Beamish Museum? No, let’s not think that the whole world revolves around football.
This was such a great video Craig! Going round the stadium and explaining each option and for those who aren't familiar with our beautiful ground!
I don't think the club would have bought that land if they didn't know what they could do with the East stand.
I think a push north west into Leazes park with a reciprocal arrangement to renovate and upkeep the remainder of the park in perpetuity may be an option which would allow development of half a new stadium without affecting the current ground.
Whatever happens it will be well thought through and that's all you can ask.
Great video Craig, surely if it was housing you'd have to have David Ginola Grove 😉
You kept this quiet at the TF live show 😉 Canny scoop!
Top Video Craig , there is only one place for St James Park and thats where it stand today , no intrest to move it
too many memories for a lot of people to relocate it to another place
It will be interesting how this Pans out in the future development of St James park
Thanks for the video Craig keep them comming and have a great weekend
I think they could totally rebuild the east stand and rase it slightly leaning towards the listed buildings. The club could make that particular area look stunning and appealing to look/live in for the residents with deflection technology to avoid any natural lighting.
Let’s face it that external part of the stadium is shoddy/70’s style dated and could do with a makeover anyway.
Hi, enjoy these videos and agree great news we have this piece of land back. However as emotional our ground is to us all it very much has it’s challenges. I am sure we can’t just twist 90 degrees like Spurs etc, also anything like that option, also read we could almost push west onto Barrack Road to allow enough light for houses behind East Stand.
Of course as you mentioned Barrack Road is a major road into our city. Even if possible these creative ideas the question would be where would we play? 10-15k Gateshead Stadium or maybe our neighbours down the road? That would be popular both sides of river!
We keep St James’ in time we don’t know exactly how the ladies game is to expand, also guessing U23’s etc, all in all we can keep for Footballing use.
I say all this as I can see us fiddle about & spend £100 or £200 million on expanding & eventually say get to 65k. Even know that wouldn’t cut it. When joining Q’s for regular match tickets you’ll find Q’s of 10-15k trying best to get tickets.
Answer is the unpopular one, as sometimes the correct answer is. Build brand new (still stay in SJP) while being built, my choice would be to nab the land where Arena is (they are moving) would still be in city centre and could be something special. I’ve been lucky enough to attend Atlanta United & Mercedes Benz Stadium/Arena (of course Darren Eales) and truly spectacular.
if they can build up the gallowgate and get us to say 62k that would be great. What I’d like to see them do is modernise the stadium inside as well. Improve the concourses and hospitality areas.
Straight in the strawberry 🍓 after filming? It should have been in the video too!
Great video, what selfie stick do you use Craig?
Great video Craig and thanks for the tour around. As a Canadian fan, it's nice to see the areas around the stadium, etc. Love that the Strawberry area has been reclaimed.
Not a Newcastle fan, but this is great news for the club. And best of luck in the Carabao Cup!
Leazes Terrace can be moved stone by stone to any where in the city and apart from a handful of residents no one would give a monkeys. The greater good for the people should out weigh students and a few middle class residents bent on stopping the march of progress for a cosy life style. As I keep saying if a bye-pass had to be built in that area the building would be rubble in eight hours.
Informative video, Craig. I have always wondered why St. James Park was only 52,000 seater when the club is supported by a few thousand more. The most sensible way imo is to expand the Leazes end and remove the lop sided look of the stadium. The listed buildings only predate the football club in its current form by some 60 years, but which is more iconic to the city itself? There is only one 'Cathedral on the hill' while there are at least 4 late Georgian terrace residences.
Class 👍👏
So sad about Christian Atsu. Hoping for a miracle. Always used to rate him.
Great video, appreciate the new features you keep adding. This week a fast forward section!
Great content Craig 👍
Good video Craig. Would be interesting to know how much MA sold it for and how much it cost to buy back? Someone’s made an absolute fortune out of nothing I bet…
Thank you for the Video Craig.. I hope and think what will come will deliver one of the best city stadiums in the world.. Match the Gallowgate to the Milburn and Leazes.. Rebuild the East Stand no higher due to Leazes Terrace but a 2 tier cantilever.. The road at the Gallowgate will remain but moved over the metro station & The fan zone will be developed to fit into the whole thing.. That would easily deliver a stadium of 65k..if not slightly more! Regardless we have the land now and whatever happens it will be spectacular
why the emotional block about moving to a new site ? Isn't the aim to win and to have as many people watch as possible ?
I loved to hear the story of you going to the match with your dad. Reminded me of my dad too. I’m sure both Geordie and my Dad will have gone to a few matches together when they were younger as they were pretty good mates back then. Great report Craig and good to show the ground and it’s splendour in the heart of the city 👍🏻
Good video Craig….sound was a bit off at times though 👌🖤
I think they should try and build some mad futuristic suspended stand over the east stand. If they could build a suspension bridge in the 1820s then I reckon they could build a suspended spectator stand for a stadium 200 years later…
Thoroughly enjoyed this thanks Craig. We need more than 65,000 however.