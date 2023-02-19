«¡Tiempo de venganza!» Avance Newcastle vs Liverpool @TheKopTV

Regístrese en Circl: use nuestro código de referencia al registrarse en el depósito «MattyTMC» y apueste £ 5 en su primer Circl y reciba £ 5 de apuesta gratis. Términos y condiciones: conviértase en miembro de The Magpie Channel TV – Síganos – Instagram – Twitter – TikTok – #nufc #transfers #ad
That ad revenue is doing wonders. 😆
R.I.P. Christian Atsu.
Hope we win so we can hear the outrageous excuses that Captain Ivory comes up with
Liverpool wont score a goal, not 1 shot on target and still walk away with the 3 points……cheating bin dippers
Grudge match plain and simple just win the game
1-1
never heard that scouse accent before……tourist channel
Take a draw ???? Come on to many points dropped lately, how were still 4th I don't know time to get a winning mentality back and go into the final in high spirits.
Just don’t time waste and fake injuries this time ay lads
Toon win Gordon the score
Hoping to beat Liverpool and Manu in consecutive games .. here in Cape Town thats all the support you hear and see …sickening , hoping to be standing with my NUFC top on , chest out , smirk on my face ..it would be mental
The huge problem we have is midfield shouldn't of let jon jo go, should of got a midfield player even if he stayed think they dropped the ball there.
Really think we should take the loss on this one and play all the back up, rest all the main boys for the final
Divvint care aboot a Liverpool fan who is nee Scouser.
I would take a drew like or win just not lose befor the final so players don’t lose mind if they lose yeah win would be very nice just to stay unbeaten with be nice till final to
trippier first goal 2.1 newcastle win. get that bet on lads.
I fancy a 2-1 win for us HWTL
Love the lakes
If the TOON can play as good as brighton and wolves we should beat Liverpool. I think Newcastle 2 Liverpool 1.
We need to put in a good performance on Saturday we've had 2 poor performances goin into this one we need a good display with man united picking there game up but av got faith in king Eddie come on
No excuse for not beating them they’re absolutely shite. Beating Everton is nothing to brag about. Hilarious how that guy expects them to win. We don’t lose games and we certainly don’t lose at home. Stupid prediction
Plenty of Toon fans in and around the Lake District me being one. I'd be a lot more confident if Bruno G was playing. Big Joe to dominate the Middle of the Park and Gordon to nick us the winner 1-0.
Stealing a living
We will get beat of Manchester United , just a case of how many
Love the lakes mate. Total chill out zone. We need a good performance against the dippers this weekend. Hope Isak reps like he did in the first game and we stay strong in midfield. TOON TOON ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Hope we stuff Liverpool please Newcastle fans give klopp hell he a whinging twat money money money 💰 💸 all he ever says when he mentions us bloody joke haven't spent ANYWHERE near what he's spent my 1st ever game was Liverpool last April and was absolutely gutted but still had a lethal time please lads win 🙏 up the toom ⚪⚫⚪⚫. Used to like klopp at the start but can not stand the whinging baby now completely changed absolutely twat can't deal with pressure AT ALL 🧐🥴
Great video Matty Mate Should Be A Great Game On Saturday I’m Going 1-0 To
us HTL Check Out My Preview If You Have Time Mate ⚫️⚪️👍🏻
Nope. It’s clearly fatigue that’s set in. One way to play, all action and no plan b has taken its toll.
I really enjoy watching your videos mate. U are v funny. Loch ness lake district version lol. But Liverpool are a bogey team for us. I really wish we can get revenge on them for a change . We need a feel good before the final. Please newcastle win the next 2 games. Please! At age 63 I need to see a bloody trophy !!!
If we don’t win this then we have no chance to win the cup final. Look at Man United, their form going into the final is amazing. We are stuck in a rut. We need to win this!
i a remember the 90s against liverpool matty micheal owen little rat bast**d a hated him like with a passion av got a sneaky feeling on this game like 2,0 big joe trippier free kick howay the lads
Haven't scored many goals? I think we've scored more than Liverpool this season.
We need a win. I wouldn't take a draw. Of course a draw is better than a loss. But we need 3 points. We have forgotten that after the cup final its City away. Are we seriously talking about another point, maybe 2 from a possible 6? Wft was all the top 4 talk about if we are in relegation form.