VISTA PREVIA DEL PARTIDO NUFC | Newcastle United v Crystal Palace – Copa Carabao

Una vista previa rápida de la eliminatoria de la Copa Carabao de esta noche contra el Crystal Palace.
Anyone know if the match is being broadcast live anywhere???
am going to go one better bud 3.1 win shelvey first goal
That's a canny team TBF Chris, but even though Shelvey has good winning/no deaf stats under his name, I do fear his game pace (dynamic speed given how fast we play these days).
⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️ Excited for this one for sure!!!! 🤞💪
Team selection is very close to the one I'm going with.
Good morning, With Brentford and Everton going out last night and another 5 PL clashes tonight in the cup there is a good chance of a good run if we can beat palace tonight, Man City or Chelsea will go out and who knows where this could lead if we get past palace🤷♂️ it’s hard to predict a score until we see both teams and how they will line up.
Having said that I’m going for a Newcastle win in a tight game because if both teams make considerable changes I believe we have the stronger squad and with a full house roaring us on I can see us winning by the odd goal.
Up the Maggies 😉🖤🤍🖤🤍