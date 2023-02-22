David Édgar | "Un niño de Canadá, no debería estar jugando para Newcastle Utd"

El internacional canadiense David Edgar está con nosotros esta semana, hablando sobre su paso por Newcastle, fichando por Owen Coyle en Burnley y el accidente de carrito de golf que amenaza su carrera y que casi acaba con todo. 🤝 Obtenga £ 5 en apuestas gratis usando el código UTC5 cuando se registre en Betmate y se enfrente a Chris, Browny y Jon cada semana 👉 ❌ ¡No se requiere depósito! Oferta EXCLUSIVA de NordVPN ➼ ¡Pruébelo sin riesgos ahora con una garantía de devolución de dinero de 30 días! 🎧 Episodio completo disponible para escuchar y descargar ahora: 🟢 Spotify – 🍏 Apple Podcasts – Obtén dos episodios adicionales al mes con el club Undr The Cosh Patreon⬇️ Suscríbete: | Merch: Mira los videos más recientes: Sigue a Under The Cosh Instagram: Facebook: Twitter: ¡Mira más videos! Undr El Cosh Podcast | Under The Cosh: Podcast Best Bits | bajo el cosh: en el camino | Under The Cosh: Más popular: Acerca de Under The Cosh: El canal oficial de YouTube de Undr The Cosh Podcast donde ex y actuales futbolistas profesionales se encuentran con el escritor de comedia Chris Brown junto con los ex delanteros del Sunderland, Cardiff, Doncaster y Stoke Chris Brown y Jon Parkin . #UnderTheCosh #Podcast #newcastleunited
Really enjoyed that one. Great interview, seemed nice bloke too.
Great guest and chat. Sounds a grounded down to earth guy
Anyone know what the Charlie Taylor thing was about?
Very misleading thumbnail. The guy averaged 4 appearances a season over 4 years for Newcastle
I take it research wasn't high on their priority list for this episode 😁
they all regret leaving Burnley or having to leave Burnley, ask Maxwell Cornet right now
Another great episode and a top bloke. Didn't really know Canada didn't have a football league until recently until today. Some cracking team names, looks like a Pitz 5 a side league from back in the day Forge FC v Pacific FC. 🙂
Love episodes like this. I hadn’t heard of him before but what a top bloke. Really interesting accent as well, was all over the place!
Great pod cast lads 🙌
David came across as a top lad. Brilliant interview.
Great one this lads. DE came across as a top lad. Really down to earth. Keep up the good work lads
I wish he played more for Hartlepool
Top banter. Funny funny guy
Enjoyed again. John sealing the accommodation towards the end was outstanding 👏
Sorry but Shearer had 8 games and I’m sure Newcastle were outside the bottom 3 at the time.
Hes got quick banter good watch so far
Amazing episode. Found myself laughing out loud so many times while listening to this.
One of my favourite childhood moments was listening to the game vs Man U on the radio with my grandparents. I was obsessed with NUFC and could name everyone from the reserves and academy. When Edgar equalised it took a while to convince my grandad that he was in fact playing for Newcastle. The celebration that followed will stay with me forever. Miss him so much
He sounds like a top bloke, another cracker episode.
I'm 2 mins in and that accent is already making my pea brain hurt! Goes a bit Brad Pitt in Snatch at times.
Good watch now I'm at the end, better than expected.
Great video lads as ever…remember David Edgar particularly at Sheff Utd…Good player fairplay…never realised what he went thru at Vancouver…amazing to think he's still so positive about life in general after all the stuff he went thru…a lot of what ifs in his career and I think he was unlucky with certain managers being sacked at wrong times…Top man fairplay…anyway lads hurry up and get Stuart Mccall and or Paul Jewell on!!!…🤞🏻🤞🏻⚽️⚽️
Is the full Steve Watson coming out?
Enjoyed the tripps podcast as it showed what life is like now being a Newcastle player but that was unreal going back and listening to what it used to be like and from the outside seeing the club was a shambles. Always said that Newcastle team was too good to go down but it wasn’t just about the players it was the club as a whole.
I see you are now onto the household names -I guess it is interesting from the perspective of an imposter who somehow made it to the premier league
Great one, i rated him as a player too.
Cool guy, very easy going.
Seen David Edgar play against my home-town club, Workington, back in 2005ish. He was outstanding, the stand-out player.
Sounds like Daddy played a big role in his Newcastle deal
Great pod-cast again boys, great stories from David 👍
Great episode! Would have liked to have heard about his time at Swansea though!
what a good lad
Great episode as always lads, seems like a great bloke 👏🏻 Any guests booked for the Dublin show yet?
Good interview 😅
Another cracking podcast
Beard and a tarts bun 🥱
Surprise, Surprise, whatever ever happened to style, class and taste.
What's with all the bearded clones 🥱🤔
What ever happened to style and individualism ?