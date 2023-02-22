David Édgar | "Un niño de Canadá, no debería estar jugando para Newcastle Utd"



El internacional canadiense David Edgar está con nosotros esta semana, hablando sobre su paso por Newcastle, fichando por Owen Coyle en Burnley y el accidente de carrito de golf que amenaza su carrera y que casi acaba con todo.

  7. Gary Phillips

    Another great episode and a top bloke. Didn't really know Canada didn't have a football league until recently until today. Some cracking team names, looks like a Pitz 5 a side league from back in the day Forge FC v Pacific FC. 🙂

  8. pejpm

    Love episodes like this. I hadn’t heard of him before but what a top bloke. Really interesting accent as well, was all over the place!

  18. Rob Tantum

    One of my favourite childhood moments was listening to the game vs Man U on the radio with my grandparents. I was obsessed with NUFC and could name everyone from the reserves and academy. When Edgar equalised it took a while to convince my grandad that he was in fact playing for Newcastle. The celebration that followed will stay with me forever. Miss him so much

  20. 물고기

    I'm 2 mins in and that accent is already making my pea brain hurt! Goes a bit Brad Pitt in Snatch at times.

    Good watch now I'm at the end, better than expected.

  21. Neil ⚽️

    Great video lads as ever…remember David Edgar particularly at Sheff Utd…Good player fairplay…never realised what he went thru at Vancouver…amazing to think he's still so positive about life in general after all the stuff he went thru…a lot of what ifs in his career and I think he was unlucky with certain managers being sacked at wrong times…Top man fairplay…anyway lads hurry up and get Stuart Mccall and or Paul Jewell on!!!…🤞🏻🤞🏻⚽️⚽️

  23. jamie william

    Enjoyed the tripps podcast as it showed what life is like now being a Newcastle player but that was unreal going back and listening to what it used to be like and from the outside seeing the club was a shambles. Always said that Newcastle team was too good to go down but it wasn’t just about the players it was the club as a whole.

  24. Luke Bignell

    I see you are now onto the household names -I guess it is interesting from the perspective of an imposter who somehow made it to the premier league

  27. TheTownBoy

    Seen David Edgar play against my home-town club, Workington, back in 2005ish. He was outstanding, the stand-out player.

