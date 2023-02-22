ENORMES actualizaciones de lesiones + Joelinton Wembley ¿SUSPENSIÓN? – ¡Noticias del Newcastle United!

Grandes actualizaciones sobre Joelinton y los 5 jugadores del Newcastle United desaparecidos o lesionados #nufc #newcastle #carabaocup
Hi all, my names jack and I’ve been watching for a number of years now. I’m from the United States and am going to be visiting my gf who’s studying abroad and we wanted to catch a NUFC game. I’ll only be able to make the home game vs wolves work but I figured that would be a good one to get the experience I’ve craved every day I watch on tv. Started watching a while back with my friend who’s dads originally from the area and a lifelong fan. I got my first jersey being a j9 (when he was playing up top, that glorious man). Basically, money is tight for the trip so I wanted to see what some ideas might be for getting affordable tickets while still being in a place to get the st James experience. Any help on where to go to buy tickets for that game at best price would be very helpful. Never been to a premier league game before and would truly be an unforgettable experience if u have any ideas to help me. Thank you for your time!
Stop talking about the final. Liverpool 1st & just as important
We need to make sure we don't loose to Liverpool…there the only team to beat us this season and could possibly beat us again due to injuries and suspension….if we can somehow pull a draw I will be over the moon…I love Newcastle and we have done great this season plus half of last season…but it just feels like we're starting to get some unlucky momentum happening to us …..hate this shit….we should be beating West ham and Bournemouth…now all injuries before Liverpool…. absolutely pissed!!!…if we loose to Liverpool we are fucked
I think we need to win Liverpool if we want a chance of winning this cup. We need to get back to that winning mentality.
Hey Adam hope you are well!
I was wondering if you could tell me the best bars to go on the toon for the build up to the liverpool game this weekend?
Ive been trying to figure out the bar you went to when we played chelsea at home this season and you vlogged inside of it and the dj was playing all the tunes related to the players and such? thanks man and howay the bonnie lads! 💪🏼🐺
Why is it with this cup final tickets the people with season tickets that's been loyal for many years stuck through the Ashley era paid through lockdown but missed two cup games can't have tickets. 1 year season ticket holders can Shame on you Newcastle shame on you
Conspiracy theory; are MU planning to 'nobble' our players before the final by calling for favors by other teams/officials? (injuries/yellow/red cards)
Eddie said that wilson was only that game he is alright for liverpool
I think the only way we are breaking down Manchester United is if we get maxi in dangerous areas
To any fans travelling down without tickets (me being one of them 😩), are there any toon army meeting points to watch the game anywhere together. No i couldn't get a tickets but still want to soak up the cup final atmosphere with my black and white brothers and sisters who also can't attend the showpiece
We need Rotation… They so tired.. We want the best team play in Wembley..
Shelvey should of stayed for me.
Want revenge for last time
Tranmere fan here. Just loaned Jay Turner Cooke off the Mags. Any insight into him from you lot? Seems highly rated by Howe
Im terrified for the 26th
Maxi can knock off for good for me
"Nothing serious" for us usually means out for 5 weeks. 🤦♂
Why would a bottom three team be a easy game there fighting for survival so no game is a easy win in this league.
Asm wish we had
Another 2 like him! Same goes for killer Gordon
Lacelles Mrs just had a baby that’s why he never went
If the teams tired now what will it be like if we do get champions league !!! Its no excuse. Other teams have to manage.
well done adam
Looks like theirs a face in your setee on the left side of your shoulder
All this happening to our key players at the worst time we could possibly want. Biggest game in the clubs recent history and we’re gunna struggle putting out a strong 11
Start Gordon for Liverpool. Let the Everton lad at 'em
I would have no problem playing Anderson in behind Isak give him a bit support
Fuck the Liverpool game rest the whole starting 11 that are playing in the cup play Ritchie dummet frazer Murphy Elliot darlow etc etc
Lascelles' missus was about to have a barin which is why he was missing
Horrible to start dissin players but ASM needs to learn to pass or play a team game . So often he runs like forest gump….. straight line with no end product.
Callum , rest him till final
Hope we are competitive and don’t have too many injuries
Oh and good luck v Liverpool before hand
Get Lewy Miley shot in the side, think he will thrive young and hungry
Adam bro, your channel needs to be more active, even doing lives talking about the club and interacting with your subscribers