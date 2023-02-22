Newcastle Unidos | Los 44 goles 17/18

Todos los goles del Newcastle durante la temporada 17/18, en la que las urracas terminaron en la mitad superior de la Premier League tras vencer cómodamente al Chelsea en la última jornada —————— ————————————- Créditos del clip: Premier League, EFL, FATV Canal oficial de Newcastle: Plantilla de introducción: ———————————————– ——– Canción: Fuente de la música: ————————————- —————— *Las ganancias del video irán al propietario de los derechos de autor si así lo solicita. Sin intención de infringir * Deje un me gusta si lo disfrutó y gracias por mirar
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
The best season in my opinion
The music 😭. Spoils it
Bad background music
Just showed how lucky we were – Scrappy doesn't cover it.
Hey fellow Toon fans. Please check out my new Toon blog: https://nufc.home.blog
ki !!!!
M
I have supported Newcastle my entire live since I was 4
Cannot wait for the new season. Hopefully we'll score a few more than we did last season. HWTL!!
Spot on but guess where I am https://youtu.be/kdDYK55FodY
Let’s hope there’s a lot more goals next season!🖤⚪️
muto
Eu sou brasileiro, mas torço para NU, fantástico!!!
Thank you for this
This should be called the evolution of yedlin’s haircut
TOON TOON BLACK AND WHITE ARMY!!!!!!!!
!!!
Newcastle
기성용 이적 기념으로 보러오신 한국분??
Rafa Benitez!
Ronaldo has 50😂
Great video. Thanks for this!
Captain Lascelles deserves a ticket to Russia :/
This whole team only scored 14 more goals than Harry Kane, just in the premier league
Alan shearer
What a season
What a video
Is anyone going to comment with a list of scorers numbered 1 to 44 with who, where and when please? I'd do it myself but I'm bone idle
We are going to get better and better under Rafa's wing. It would be so easy for Mike Ashley to be up there as one of the good club owners only if he would listen to fantastic fans the club has.
Hi, great videos, are you doing an up to date Lejeune one ?
despite being Brazilian, every season my passion for this club increases❤️