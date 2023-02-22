Somos el Newcastle United

Un tributo a mi amado Newcastle United. Un Club de Fútbol Único en el centro de la ciudad, una ciudad de un solo club. La pasión y el orgullo de apoyar al Newcastle United. Newcastle United es una familia de seguidores leales. Por eso amamos al Newcastle United.
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Proud to be a fan of this amazing football club
Stadium so run down here , gonna be nice seeing it gleaming again in the future
F*ck our day has come, i'm crying
we are newcatle from Perú <3
My wife supports Newcastle United I say to her and I say it to all Newcastle fans never ever give up support them through thick and thin
I’m the kid with the yellow Nufc kit me da got was holding me up on he’s shoulders🤣I was gassed
The beating heart of the city
So proud to be a Geordie
Jawdee's are so named because they love bragging about their teams successes, ok i am listening yes the fairs cup and ok promotion from championship how about local success against Sunderland lets say your last six meetings wow
This made me well up a bit, love my club. HWTL!!!!
Best stadium, best supporters, History of legends, What more do you want ?
In with Kevin Keegan and Alan Shearer out with Mike Ashley
Pray for Newcastle
Newcastle United Is Legend , Fans From Indonesia
Never been to newscastle before
From Sweden, Love Newcastle<3
We are United
Newcastle United
Yay my team 😀🤩
Can I use this video on my career mode?
I'm Italian and support Newcastle from 1994. Found your channel just now, great videos . Thanks , keep it up. 👍👍
Newcastle and Vasco da Gama ❤️
We are Newcasle. Newcastle is us.
Brazil 🇧🇷😍⚽️
Newcastle 😍👌
Manchester United fan here hope you get your club of that rat mike ashley
Toon Toon Black and White Army!!!! ⚫️⚪️
We are NEWCASTLE much more than just a team ❤️😍⚽️⚫️⚪️
Besiktas and Newcastle forever …
Besiktas and newcastle…
We are the toon
Great video man. I was hoping to contact you to see about using this in a video if that's possible but I can't find any contact info.
what name song
Very good videos, even if they end a bit abruptly. Surprised you don't have more subs 🙂