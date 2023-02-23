¡DEBE VER COMO LOS FANÁTICOS SE VUELVEN SALVAJES CELEBRANDO EL NEWCASTLE UNITED LLEGAR A WEMBLEY!

El doble de la primera mitad de Sean Longstaff reservó el lugar del Newcastle United en la final de la Copa Carabao, su primera gran final en 24 años, ya que obtuvieron una victoria global de 3-1 sobre Southampton el martes por la noche para llegar a Wembley. Longstaff eligió el momento perfecto para encontrar el objetivo por primera vez desde octubre, disparando a puerta dos veces en los primeros 20 minutos para darle a los hombres de Eddie Howe una ventaja de 3-0 en general en su semifinal de dos partidos. Che Adams recortó un gol para los Saints antes del descanso, pero no pudieron lograr una remontada, a pesar de que los anfitriones quedaron reducidos a diez hombres más tarde cuando Bruno Guimarães fue expulsado por un desafío sobre el suplente Sam Edozie. Conviértase en un miembro nuestro de 99p: Únase a nuestro grupo gratuito de Facebook: Tienda Amazon NUFC: ¿Necesita editar su video? Podemos hacerlo por una pequeña tarifa, contáctenos: info@newcastlefanstv.com 30 días gratis Amazon Prime: Amazon Audible: 3 meses gratis ilimitados Amazon Music: Regístrese en Amazon Business: Regístrese en Amazon music: Podcast en Twitter: Sitio web: Twitter: Facebook: NFTV Extra: Instagram: LinkedIn: #NewcastleFansTV #LeadingTheWay #NUFC
Absolutely we can beat those manc bastard's in the final Johnny cmon
Tell me ma me ma i wont be home for tea were going to wembley tell me ma me ma
Pure buzzing me . Gonna be wearing me 0 1 Ryan Taylor shirt I caught when we beat the mackems at Wembley . Tell me maaaaaaaa
Fantastic footage 👏
So pleased for Longstaff! I said if he could improve his finishing he’d be immense. We’re in a FUCKING FINAL!! 🖤
What a result, cannot believe we are going to Wembley!
🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Wembley here we come GET IN! ⚫⚪
honestly surprised you didn't get crushed in that crush of people – mad scenes 😂😂
Luv it
Owa the moon – HOWAY THE CUP FINAL MAGS! 🖤🤍
Absolute scenes. One of the best nights ever.
insha allah the final from him 🤲
From saudi arabia ✌️✌️🕺🕺🕺🕺👋congriliotion 🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦
great win , great night ,
Celebrating like yous have won the trophy🤣 can't wait to see the reactions of sad tears when you do lose the final. Enjoy it while it lasts I suppose🤷♂️😅
1 geordie got us into the semi another got us into the final and when we win this cup every single one of these lads will be a geordie!