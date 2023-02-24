Dibujo de Toon otra vez!!! Resumen del partido Newcastle United 1-1 AFC Bournemouth

Terminó 1-1 entre Newcastle United y AFC Bournemouth en St James Park esta tarde, un día frustrante en el campo ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
I don't know how we can play like we did against Man City and Liverpool but then against teams like these we should be turning them over, for me there isn't enough pressure, in the 90 minutes you HAVE to press ALL through the game its no good every now and again but howay man Christ have a fucking go! SHOOT for God's sake fuck me!
Still not good enough 👎
Was a shit game Bournemouth played the easy we used to but better
Ya ryt pal n frazer was wank
almiron and willock are not good enough for this squad, I know they’re trying but if we had someone like Madison instead we might be in top 5 by now
Definitely 2 points dropped.
a totally agree with u we got ANOTHER FUCKIN DRAW I never got t watch all the match but don't think I missed out did I. everyone thought we were gonna win 3 to 4 .. 0 it'd be nice but I think it'd be hard t finish top 8 if we keep getting draws. we need a better subs coz we haven't any1 special t bring on if we need them keep th videos cumin mate HAWAY THE MAGS
Frustrating mate
I thought we looked flat today. Neto was great for them but we miss ASM. Great vid mate.